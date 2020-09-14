Profile: Clean Ride Auto Spa

Click Here to Read More

Several years ago, six businessmen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, started discussing what they felt the city could use in terms of new business. They finally decided on a carwash — but none of them had ever worked in or run an actual carwash before.

Dave Dreessen ran a livestock business for 15 years before becoming a realtor. Aaron Rietsema and Cameron Herlyn are realtors, with the latter also being an agricultural producer. Jeremy Vis is a lender, while Ryan Van Donge owns a carpet cleaning company. Craig Humphreys alone had detailing experience as the owner of a paintless dent repair business.

So, it only stood to reason that, after deciding to build a high-end express carwash, the owners contacted a carwash-specific consulting company to piece together the best setup and equipment they could find.

“We relied heavily on our consultants and doing homework for several years before we put this plan into action,” Dreessen explains. “We came up with our own design and tried to think of ways to have the best wash and experience in the whole area.”

The result was a clean, modern flex service site called Clean Ride Auto Spa that gives an option for almost any type of wash a customer could want. With a mission statement of, “Where every detail matters,” Clean Ride has gone above and beyond to set itself apart as a unique carwashing destination.

Clean Ride Auto Spa

Let it flow

Just as a trip to the spa can remove tense blockages from a person’s energy flow, Clean Ride Auto Spa is a stellar study in how the layout of a carwash can keep customers flowing in and out. From the main road, a sign directs customers to take one of two entrances: one to the carwash and another to the on-site coffee shop and pet wash. The wash entrance splits into three queuing lanes, two of which are designated for larger vehicles while one is designated for cash customers and smaller vehicles.

At the touchscreen kiosks, customers can not only choose their exterior and interior packages, but they can also choose between a friction or a touch-free tunnel wash. Clean Ride is the only carwash in the area to offer the hybrid tunnel service. This carwash also sought to give its customers peace of mind by making it easy to load into the tunnel using a belt conveyor — again, the only one of its kind in the Sioux Falls area.

Clean Ride Auto Spa

After exiting the tunnel, a customer has three options: pulling straight ahead to the wash exit, turning into the vacuum area or turning into the 12 detailing bays.

Clean Ride has a lane exclusively for the free towel dry that comes with every exterior wash, but it also offers a variety of detailing services, from a quick interior clean to a complete detail, with packages tailored for interiors, exteriors or both. All three levels of detailing services it offers include vacuum, windows, exterior and interior wipe downs, and a fragrance that the customer can choose. Two full-time detailers on staff take care of appointment-only and dealer vehicles.