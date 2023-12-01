2023 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List

Sponsored by:

Annually, the Professional Carwashing & Detailing editorial team assembles and releases a compilation of the largest carwash chains, based on the number of year-end projected tunnel locations. In the upcoming pages, you will see the 2023 Top 50 List of U.S. Conveyor Carwashes. Consistent with recent years, many chains on the list expanded their numbers through a combination of acquisitions and greenfield development this year.

We make every effort to validate our annual list’s information, often obtaining direct confirmation from the vast majority of featured companies. These companies provide year-end projections, though they may not always align with actual figures due to unforeseen circumstances.

Despite multiple attempts to contact all 50 chains featured each year, some remain unresponsive. For the few companies that do not respond to our attempts to verify their information, we rely on publicly available information, such as their websites or recent press releases.

If your company is not on the list and meets the minimum requirement, please contact us for next year’s list at [email protected].

While this year’s list still showcases many familiar carwash brands, there is a noticeable ascent of operators, brands and platforms present in the market for five years or less. These emerging chains are experiencing unprecedented growth in the professional carwashing market.

While our publication and its website, Carwash.com, has consistently reported on the ongoing expansion and acquisition news within this market, M&A activity appears to be slowing over the past two years compared to previous recent years. While external factors, such as higher costs to borrow, and internal factors, such as a smaller pool of sellers in the market, have resulted in fewer deals this year, many of these operators tell us that they are focusing on new builds and fine-tuning their sites for operational excellence.

The 2023 list commences with a new addition to the top five, with Mister Car Wash retaining its leading position. Following is Take 5 Car Wash® and third on this year’s list is ZIPS Car Wash. At the fourth position is the EWC/Club: Wildcat Car Wash Platform and rounding out the top five is Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

We trust that you will find tracking our publication’s annual list as enjoyable as we find researching and compiling it. Welcome once again to the official 2023 Top 50 List of U.S. Conveyor Carwashes.

1. Mister Car Wash

Tucson, AZ

www.mistercarwash.com

465 locations

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates more than 400 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they will take care of your customers. To learn more, visit https://mistercarwash.com.

2. Take 5 Car Wash®

Charlotte, NC

www.take5.com/car-wash

389 locations

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Take 5 Car Wash® is the largest express car wash operator in the U.S. with over 380 sites nationwide. Established in 2020, Take 5 Car Wash delivers a fast, friendly, and convenient car wash experience with a customer- and people-first culture. Take 5 Car Wash is committed to providing customers with the highest level of service and the latest technology in car wash and detail services. Take 5 Car Wash is a member of Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, and Driven Brands Car Wash, the largest car wash operator in the world with more than 1,000 locations in 14 countries. For more information, visit www.take5.com/car-wash.

3. ZIPS Car Wash

Plano, TX

www.zipscarwash.com

279 locations

ZIPS Car Wash is the largest privately held carwash operator nationwide, operating in 25 states under three brands: ZIPS, Rocket Express and Jet Brite Express. This year ZIPS invested back into its operations with tunnel and chemical upgrades to provide showroom shine to every vehicle and enhanced its online and in-app purchase experiences. In 2024, ZIPS will celebrate 20 years of leading the industry in high quality express tunnel carwashes and exceptional customer service. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities they serve through partnerships with local U.S. veteran service organizations and through 14 major university sponsorships.

4. EWC/Club: Wildcat Car Wash Platform

Columbia, MO

www.clubcarwash.com | www.expresswashconcepts.com

260 locations

The Wildcat Car Wash Platform is comprised of Club Car Wash and Express Wash Concepts (EWC), and currently operates across 17 states under the following brands: Bee Clean Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Club Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Moo Moo Express Car Wash. Together, Club Car Wash and EWC deliver an exceptional carwash experience with an emphasis on customer satisfaction, best-in-class operations and accelerated career growth opportunities. Dedicated community relations initiatives have resulted in more than $900,000 raised in 2023 for local non-profits.

5. Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Thomaston, GA

www.tidalwaveautospa.com

235 locations

Tidal Wave Auto Spa operates over 200 locations across the South, Midwest and Northern United States. The company was founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock when the couple set their sights on building a brand-new car wash experience to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable. Currently one of the nation’s fastest growing car wash companies, each location is focused on providing customers with an exceptional experience through friendly and knowledgeable staff, pristine locations, and tunnel technology guaranteed to deliver the cleanest and shiniest car. An industry leader in car wash technology, the company added Graphene into their premium wash option across all locations in 2022. Tidal Wave believes a clean car is a happy day, and they strive to provide every customer with clean car happiness at every visit.