The effect of the pandemic on carwashing

The coronavirus pandemic and its direct effects on U.S. businesses, especially small businesses, caught many off-guard, to say the least. But, was our industry better prepared by coincidence compared to most others, especially in the areas of contactless transactions and services? From my viewpoint and in general, the answer has been an optimistically cautious “yes.”

Did carwashes across the country shut down, change plans, alter service offerings, reduce staff and make other hard choices that many retail, consumer-facing businesses had to make? Yes. Were traffic counts lower during spring and summer months this year, as fewer cars were on the road in need of washing? For many carwashes, this answer was also “yes.”

But, there is a silver lining for those modern, cutting-edge and technology-embracing carwashes in 2020. This industry was once considered one in which key economic indicators, such as unemployment and disposable income, drove general demand and market performance, so if nothing else, this pandemic has reinforced the need for such advancements as contactless payments and consistent revenue with subscription-based programs in order to stabilize business when needed most, according to our research.

In late July, I interviewed Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash. The video interview, which can be found on Carwash.com, confirms many industry professionals’ early thoughts on the pandemic and its potential effect on carwash businesses.

“We planned for the worst. We really thought the bottom was going to fall off … [but] that really hasn’t happened,” said Crum. “From a revenue standpoint, yes we were affected in March, but it came back in April and came back strong in May and June. [We] had a record June both from a revenue and EBITA perspective.”