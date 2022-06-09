Industry report help wanted

Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) magazine, Carwash.com and the professional carwashing industry can use your help by participating in the biennial Professional Carwashing Industry Report. By completing this survey, you are contributing to important market research that will enable you to measure your business against important metrics and industry benchmarks.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Additionally, if you complete our survey in its entirety, you can enter for a chance to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card or one of five $100 gift cards, chosen from a list of national retailers. You will also qualify for a complimentary one-year subscription to Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine as well as a complimentary infographic of industry trends. We know for busy carwash operators and owners time is money so we are also offering for a limited time a 50% off discount to the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition (current retail value at $249.99) for owners and operators who complete our survey.

Advertisement

You can find the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition at www.carwash.com/product/professional-carwashing-industry-report. We have made the survey easy to complete again this year. For example, if you cannot finish the questionnaire, your answers will be saved and when you return you can pick up where you left off. If you are interested in contributing, please take the survey at bit.ly/PCD2022IndustryProfile.

Advertisement

Thank you to those who already took the time to complete our survey. Your answers will remain confidential and will only be used in the aggregate. If you have any questions, contact Audience Insights Manager Bruce Kratofil at [email protected] The PC&D team is fresh off The Car Wash Show™ 2022 and it was another great opportunity to meet up with new acquaintances and long-time friends. Without your support, we would not be able to produce industry-leading content that matters to your business and the overall industry. The professional carwashing industry has changed in many ways over the past decade and our publication has carefully tracked and reported on the most prominent trends shaping the market’s future. We believe that our brand is best served as a portal and platform for industry leaders to share information, best practices and insights for all levels of investors and operators.

Advertisement