 Industry report help wanted
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Industry report help wanted

on

Carwash real estate values in 2022

on

Leading women in carwashing

on

Stop carrot and stick thinking
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market

PC&D Unscripted ep. 67: Belt conveyor market update Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 67: Belt conveyor market update

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

Wash of the Week: Miami Car Wash

The Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in Florida.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion

Super Star Car Wash's executive VP of sales and marketing discusses how the brand has successfully grown.

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Wash Talk ep. 114: Bright lighting insights

An audio reading of an article discussing advancements in carwash lighting technology.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Business

Industry report help wanted

Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Fourth Edition preparations are underway.
Advertisement
 

on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) magazine, Carwash.com and the professional carwashing industry can use your help by participating in the biennial Professional Carwashing Industry Report. By completing this survey, you are contributing to important market research that will enable you to measure your business against important metrics and industry benchmarks.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Additionally, if you complete our survey in its entirety, you can enter for a chance to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card or one of five $100 gift cards, chosen from a list of national retailers. 

You will also qualify for a complimentary one-year subscription to Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine as well as a complimentary infographic of industry trends. 

We know for busy carwash operators and owners time is money so we are also offering for a limited time a 50% off discount to the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition (current retail value at $249.99) for owners and operators who complete our survey.

Advertisement

You can find the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition at www.carwash.com/product/professional-carwashing-industry-report. 

We have made the survey easy to complete again this year. For example, if you cannot finish the questionnaire, your answers will be saved and when you return you can pick up where you left off.

If you are interested in contributing, please take the survey at bit.ly/PCD2022IndustryProfile.

Advertisement

Thank you to those who already took the time to complete our survey. Your answers will remain confidential and will only be used in the aggregate. If you have any questions, contact Audience Insights Manager Bruce Kratofil at [email protected]

The PC&D team is fresh off The Car Wash Show™ 2022 and it was another great opportunity to meet up with new acquaintances and long-time friends. Without your support, we would not be able to produce industry-leading content that matters to your business and the overall industry. 

The professional carwashing industry has changed in many ways over the past decade and our publication has carefully tracked and reported on the most prominent trends shaping the market’s future. We believe that our brand is best served as a portal and platform for industry leaders to share information, best practices and insights for all levels of investors and operators. 

Advertisement

If you would like to contribute in any way to PC&D or Carwash.com, please contact me at [email protected] to discuss content opportunities. Thank you for reading and for your ongoing support. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Business: Bright lighting insights

Business: Leading women in carwashing

Operations and Management: Make bugs fly away

Business: Organizing a carwash fundraiser

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing