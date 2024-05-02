Wash Talk Ep. 200: The rise of carwash graphene with Qual Chem

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo is joined by Joseph Moldovan, founder, and Ryan Molinelli, vice president of sales, of Qual Chem. Moldovan and Molinelli delve into the exciting world of nano graphene and Qual Chem’s groundbreaking product, Nano Hex.

They also explore the essence of nano graphene, its recent emergence in carwashing and the multitude of benefits it brings. Throughout the conversation, Moldovan and Molinelli discuss the surge in graphene-based products, Nano Hex’s unique features, feedback from operators and customers, and the future outlook for graphene-based products in car care.

Tune in to this episode of Wash Talk for this insightful discussion on the forefront of carwash chemistry innovation.

For more information on Nano Hex, please visit www.qualchem.biz.

