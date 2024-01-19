 Q4 research report on membership trends

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Business

Q4 research report on membership trends

Rinsed’s quarterly account offers a snapshot into key metrics.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Rinsed’s quarterly account offers a snapshot into key metrics.

Each quarter, customer relationship management company Rinsed releases a “Car Wash Industry Report,” which highlights key performance indicators around carwash membership. The company shared its Q4 results with Professional Carwashing & Detailing and offered some insights into the report’s methodology and thoughts on this quarter’s findings.

Related Articles

This Q4 report covers Q3 2022 to Q3 2023, which is July 2022 to September 2023. The dataset includes carwash businesses of all sizes in the market, adds the company. Similarly, all regions of the U.S. are represented and all locations included in the dataset are tunnels that offer membership programs.

According to a company representative, Rinsed has application programming interface (API) access with five major point-of-sale providers in the professional carwashing industry, allowing it to extract data throughout the day. Then, as explained by the rep, Rinsed uses a data warehouse and standard data transformation tools to transform the data, so that it matches what is seen in the point-of-sale. This allows any number of calculations to be performed on the transformed data.

“Overall, we were excited to see same store sales bounce back in Q3, with close to double-digit growth for the first time since 2022. This rebound was driven by a recovery in the retail segment, which was down in the first half of the year, along with continued strength in membership sales,” explains Austin Esecson, co-founder and CEO of Rinsed.

Furthermore, adds Esecson, the positive trend in conversion rate suggests that there is still plenty of room for membership growth and that increased competition does not reflect an overall market saturation.

“We have seen increases in both voluntary and involuntary churn, with consumers possibly looking to cut expenses. It’s more important than ever for operators to make it as easy as possible for customers to remain a member, and not introducing friction when members want to update their credit card, switch their plans, etc.,” continues Esecson.

Regarding lifetime value (LTV), the company believes this number will probably surprise a lot of operators and is likely higher than what they are using internally.

“Historically, it’s been really difficult for operators to follow members through their entire lifecycle (with members switching plans as well as leaving and rejoining), resulting in an underestimate of lifetime value. We believe the over $400 lifetime value of a carwash member is further evidence that operators are chronically underspending on customer acquisition today,” concludes Esecson. 

You can access future reports at www.rinsed.com/subscribe.

You May Also Like

Zax Auto Wash feature profile January 2024 issue of PC&D - Car Wash Advisory
open for business sign
Tips to help owners get the best price and minimize their tax liability.
Featured

10 points to understand about your Unlimited Wash Club

Learn the 10 keys to creating a better experience and increasing unlimited wash club membership.

Avatar
By Steve Gaudreau
10 points to understand about your Unlimited Wash Club

How to create a better customer experience and enhance operator benefits.

By Steve Gaudreau and Patrick Gesuele

The unlimited wash club (UWC) concept and its gradual implementation throughout the industry over the last several years has changed the entire face of the carwash industry. The benefits to operators are obvious, including higher car counts, more revenue and less dependence on the weather. There are 10 keys that affect creating a better experience and increasing the unlimited wash club membership in the market.

Read Full Article

More Business Posts
9 carwash small business owner tips

How to succeed in the competitive professional carwashing industry.

By Blake Bottrill
Quality over quantity

Focusing on improving carwash operations will drive overall value.

By Lanese Barnett
Hired up

Amid turnover challenges, Soapy Joe’s finds its “most dedicated employees” in people with disabilities.

By Darelyn Pazdel
Driving Forward: The growth and opportunities in the evolving carwash market

A review of the real estate and market trends and issues of this industry.

By Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™

Other Posts

Welcome to the 2023 Top 50 list

In December 2023 issue, we unveil the leading conveyor carwash chains in the country.

By Rich DiPaolo
2023 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List

Our annual listing of the leading tunnel brands and operators in the U.S.

By PCD Staff
Vets in Carwashing

We are proud to honor these veterans in this new special section.

By PCD Staff
Honoring carwash vets

In the November issue, we salute several carwash professionals who also served in the military.

By Rich DiPaolo
American flags, memorial day, veterans, flag