DRB announces new regional sales representative

AKRON, Ohio — DRB, an Akron, Ohio-based provider of point-of-sale and optimization technology to the car care industry, recently announced a new regional sales representative in a press release.

Matthew Skaggs will now help DRB as its Northeast regional sales representative on the tunnel solutions sales team.

DRB also announced in the press release that Bob Rossini remains the Northeast regional sales representative for DRB’s in-bay solutions sales team.

Skaggs has been with DRB for almost 30 years as a senior account manager.

DRB’s tunnel solutions were developed in 1984, providing innovative tunnel and point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the conveyorized car wash industry.

DRB also offers secure, simple and easy to use carwash POS software with pay stations and back-office solutions, continued the press release.