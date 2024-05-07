 DRB announces new regional sales representative

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

DRB announces new regional sales representative

AKRON, Ohio — Matthew Skaggs will serve the Northeast region for tunnel sales at DRB and has been with the company for nearly 30 years.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

AKRON, Ohio — DRB, an Akron, Ohio-based provider of point-of-sale and optimization technology to the car care industry, recently announced a new regional sales representative in a press release.

Related Articles

Matthew Skaggs will now help DRB as its Northeast regional sales representative on the tunnel solutions sales team.

DRB also announced in the press release that Bob Rossini remains the Northeast regional sales representative for DRB’s in-bay solutions sales team.

Skaggs has been with DRB for almost 30 years as a senior account manager.

DRB’s tunnel solutions were developed in 1984, providing innovative tunnel and point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the conveyorized car wash industry.

DRB also offers secure, simple and easy to use carwash POS software with pay stations and back-office solutions, continued the press release.

You May Also Like

Schaeffler secures partnership to support technical education
Marilyn Nwora
Carwash News

New integration between Rinsed and Spot AI

NEW YORK — This new integration enhances marketing opportunities for carwashes by using license plate recognition data and customer insights.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
rinsed logo

NEW YORK — Rinsed, the carwash CRM, in collaboration with Spot AI, the AI camera system for carwashes, announced in a press release an integration that enables carwashes to enrich their audience information for better targeting and engagement with retail customers.

By combining license plate recognition (LPR) data from Spot AI with transactional and customer data from Rinsed, carwashes can now segment their customers more effectively and develop customized marketing strategies to engage retail audiences and convert them into loyal customers.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Moleaer expands into industry with nanobubble technology

Visit Moleaer’s booth on Innovation Alley, #3223, to learn more about how nanobubble technology can transform carwash operations.

By Jennifer Clements
Moleaer Inc. nanobubble technology
Autobell Car Wash celebrates milestone anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell is celebrating its 55th anniversary with exclusive deals: two Super Polyproccess Wash eTickets in select states.

By Kyle Alexander
Autobell® Car Wash celebrates milestone anniversary
El Car Wash opens new location, donates $100k

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — The grand opening honored three local healthcare heroes at Baptist Health South Florida.

By Kyle Alexander
El Car Wash opens new location, donates $100k
Willkomm family to expand Rocket Wash to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — This is the fifth installment of the Willkomm family’s Rocket Wash in Southeastern Wisconsin.

By Kyle Alexander

Other Posts

D&S Car Wash Supply announces new CEO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Dave Smith will now be the CEO of D&S, and Tim Huntington will now assume the role of chief operating officer.

By Kyle Alexander
Big Dan’s Car Wash opens two new locations

ROME, Ga. — The expansion brings express carwash services to two new locations to Orlando, Florida, and Kennesaw, Georgia.

By Kyle Alexander
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo
Amplify advises Whistle Express’ Ohio expansion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The acquisition of five Rainforest Car Washes doubled Whistle Express’ footprint in the Cleveland-Akron market.

By Kyle Alexander
Amplify advises nine unit acquisition by Sparkle Express Car Wash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fuller’s Car Wash, Clean Getaway and Splish Splash Car Wash joining forces with Sparkle Express Car Wash.

By Kyle Alexander