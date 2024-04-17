 PC&D welcomes Kyle Alexander

PC&D welcomes Kyle Alexander

AKRON, Ohio — Kyle Alexander joins PC&D after three years in television news where he was a multimedia journalist and meteorologist.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

AKRON, Ohio — Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to welcome Kyle Alexander to its content team as a multimedia journalist.

Alexander earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Media and Communications from Heidelberg University.

Previously, he worked for WKBN in Youngstown where he worked as a multimedia journalist/meteorologist.

“We are happy to welcome Kyle to the PC&D and Carwash.com team and we look forward to his many contributions in print and on Carwash.com,” said Rich DiPaolo, associate publisher – editorial for Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine. “He has proven himself as a capable multimedia content creator and we are positive that he will make an impact on our brand in helping to share the stories of carwash operators and owners and professional detailers as well as covering the trends impacting car care markets.”

“I am excited to be a part of a wonderful team of people at PC&D and Carwash.com,” said Alexander. “Cars are something I am passionate about, and I am looking forward to leaning into that passion more by sharing stories of the carwash industry.”

