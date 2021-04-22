Profile: WashYourWayRVA | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The more you play to your locality, the better off your business will be. While names and branding are one part of incorporating where your carwash is going to put its roots, another aspect of playing to the locality is actually understanding the dynamic of that region.

Take Richmond, Virginia, for example. According to Max Koehler, owner/operator of WashYourWayRVA, this city has long been underserved in terms of professional carwashing. In addition, most of the carwashes in the city are of the full service variety.

As such, the local populace is already trained to equate a carwash with full service, meaning that type of carwash will long be welcome there. And yet, sometimes customers don’t know what they want until you give it to them.

To that end, offering options to cater to a wider audience is another strength in today’s business world. It was upon this ideal that Koehler founded his company.

Start your own way

Like many operators, Koehler has had a lifelong passion for washing/detailing cars and boats. He got his introduction to the industry during college, when he worked at and later managed an Autobell Car Wash location in North Carolina.

“Being trained as a manager, you definitely … learn a lot about running a production carwash facility, including management and operational philosophies. I was so impressed by how Autobell operated that I knew my hometown of Richmond, Virginia, could use a wash similar to that,” Koehler explains.

At the time, Koehler recalls, Richmond was a unique metropolis in that it did not boast many carwashes (in fact, he believes the city still needs more today). As a result, a few years after graduating from college, he built and operated a full service carwash in the city for an investor. In fact, it was the first new full-serve wash to be built there in nearly 15 years.

While Koehler eventually left to pursue other opportunities, he kept his finger on the pulse of the carwash industry, always wondering in the back of his mind what he would do if given the chance to build his own wash. In this way, he was able to take a significant amount of time to refine his ideas and layout. Thus, when the stars finally did align, he turned his dreams into a reality with WashYourWayRVA in 2017.

Have it your way

According to Koehler, Richmond has long been dominated by a full service chain that has had very little competition. However, a few years ago, an express wash moved into town, which gave Koehler the idea to let customers ride through the tunnel in their vehicles instead of making them get out. To that end, he went the flex-serve route with WashYourWayRVA.

The carwash bills itself as “Richmond’s only flex-serve wash.” In addition to the 72-foot tunnel (with a 110-foot conveyor), the site hosts eight complimentary self-serve vacuums with oversized parking spaces as well as a fully-covered full service finish area.