Pulling the plug

Cordless polishers are a great addition to your carwash, detailing business or auto body shop, whether you find yourself to be a car enthusiast, novice or professional. Keeping your customer’s car in perfect condition is a near impossible task due to unavoidable imperfections that appear on the vehicle.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Here are some benefits of cordless equipment to help keep your customers’ vehicles in top condition. This equipment provides customers with easy and effective paint correction to keep their cars looking clean. In addition, cordless polishers make cleaning headlights quick and easy. Other benefits of these tools are their durability and convenience in comparison to corded polishers. This type of polisher is more convenient than a corded polisher because there is no requirement or need for an outlet for the main power of the tool to operate. Furthermore, there is less risk of the cable smacking against the vehicle’s paintwork, creating a potentially hazardous situation and damaging your customer’s vehicle in the process. Lastly, the top cordless polishers offer good speed and similar torque as the corded polishers.

Advertisement

What cordless polishers can do for your customers’ vehicles Cordless polishers are a fine mechanical tool used to apply and remove polish or wax left on the vehicle for paint correction purposes. When applying polish to the vehicle while using this tool you can remove many types of minor imperfections that may be difficult to remove otherwise. This includes light surface scratches, oxidation, dirt, bird stains, swirls and other potential minor imperfections that may appear on the vehicle. To add further protection to your customer’s vehicle it is recommended to apply wax. A cordless polisher can serve both jobs much faster and more effectively in comparison to doing the job manually.

Advertisement

Different features of cordless polishers There are many different features of cordless polishers, including design, RPM capability, charging time and battery life. When using this machine, balance is critical; if you have smaller hands, it is recommended to purchase a lightweight as well as smaller diameter and length cordless polisher. When putting your cordless polisher to use it is important to possess good surface texture because texture equals transaction. This can be enhanced in a multitude of ways which includes silicon grips, metal surface projections and gloves. Different cordless polishers maintain different RPMs. These RPMs from the lowest start at 500 and the highest range from 2,500 to 4,000. RPM stands for revolutions per minute, which is another way to describe engine speed. The higher the RPM, the more power the equipment possesses.

Advertisement