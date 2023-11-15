PRT launches 7 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PRT is continuously extending the portfolio of Complete Strut Assemblies in the North American Aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers of Complete Strut Assemblies in the world, announces the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUV’s and pickups. The launches include important models on the national scenario such as BMW 3 Series and Subaru Legacy, in addition to brand new applications such as the Chevrolet Malibu 2022, Kia Soul 2019, Cadillac ATS 2019, among others.

PRT products are produced under the strictest OE quality processes required by the main automakers. “Our highly automated factories supply premium-quality products for the OE and aftermarket, focusing on innovation and advanced solutions. PRT is always dedicated to the constant development of new products that stay ahead in aftermarket technology. These additions not only expand our product range but also strengthen our presence in the North American Aftermarket. The new items are in stock and ready to ship!” highlights Bruno Bello, Director of Global Marketing at PRT.

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through our customer relationship service by calling 1-770-238-1611 or through our website www.prtautoparts.com, also follow us in our social networks @prtautoparts