Why you should get a carwash education

There are more than 200 million licensed vehicles in the U.S. Another 17 million new cars are added each year. Needless to say, the carwash business is a good business to get into.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Where to start So, you’re considering starting your carwash. Welcome to the entrepreneur life. Like any business venture, your carwash dream should start with research. Assume nothing in business. Well-researched facts will keep you ahead of the competition. Speaking of which, do you know what competition you have locally? What about further afield? All great businesses start at a kitchen table, maybe a booth in a cafe, with pen and paper in hand. Write it all out: What kind of carwash will you have

Who your customers will be

Where your carwash could be located

What kind of space you need

What staff you need

How you will fund it to start

How people will hear about your business

What will make people come to your carwash. Consider this Are you considering starting a carwash business because it is easy? It’s just washing cars, right? Let us just be realistic about this for a moment. Whatever the business type, working for yourself is never easy. Being an entrepreneur means long hours, working weekends, and holidays and juggling staff rosters.

Advertisement

If that doesn’t put you off, read on. Sharing our own experience Think of carwashing education programs as an open source. They aim to help your carwash business be a successful one. The trainers all have real carwash experience. Who better to learn from than business owners who are successful at what they do — and what you want to do. Who should go to carwash education programs? Carwash education programs are perfect for anyone with the ambition to succeed in business. They can assist you if you are a seasoned entrepreneur or a college student looking for your first venture. Even established carwash businesses looking for a boost can benefit. Related: Spring into education What don’t you know? If you are just starting, you might not know where the gaps in your knowledge are yet. Your carwash, whatever the type, will need equipment. Do you know where to get what you need? Think forward to how you will maintain equipment or who you will call in to help you when something breaks down an inevitable event. Many carwash education workshops include equipment maintenance and equipment repair.

Advertisement

Business know-how Opening a new business is exciting. It’s also an endless checklist list of having to do tasks and follow rules. There are challenges, but life as a business owner is all the more satisfying when they are overcome. Attending a carwash education program helps avoid common pitfalls and offers priceless tips to ease the process for you. You will need to decide what legal structure suits you best, where funding will come from and how loans — if you use them — will be repaid. Likewise, knowing in advance what your tax obligations are will prevent any scary surprises down the line. Business tax isn’t completely daunting though. There are incentives for businesses that can help save you money. Marketing your carwash The thing about marketing is that people tend to think it’s easy. You just put up adverts on Facebook, and the business rolls in, right? Wrong. You just need an Instagram page, right? Wrong. Marketing is — or should be — strategic. It should be aligned with your business plan. Before you start marketing, you need to define your brand. Don’t let anyone tell you that a logo, a catchy tagline and a few flyers make a brand. Your brand is your whole business. It is the experience your customers have. It is the people who work for you.

Advertisement