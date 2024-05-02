“Car Wash Convos™” season 2 finale features Texas shot put star

AUSTIN, Texas — In a press release, ZIPS Car Wash announced the Season 2 ZIPS “Car Wash Convos™” season finale featuring Texas Longhorns Women’s Track and Field Shot Putter, Marilyn Nwora.

Nwora rides shotgun and is interviewed by Texas alum and Car Wash Convos™ host, Ray Villareal, during a carwash at ZIPS in Dripping Springs.

In her interview, Nwora teaches Ray how to Dougie, shares her love for baking, her favorite movie and more.

“Marilyn’s episode is such a fun finale for Season 2 that truly represents the authenticity of our approach to NIL through this unique series,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We are so proud to have been given the opportunity to support 22 male and female student athletes this year. We hope their Car Wash Convos experience allowed each of them to discover something new about themselves, as we certainly were able to see a different side of each of their personalities through our series.”

Nwora’s accomplishments in track & field speak for themselves, as she has been named 2024 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Indoor Second Team All-American (shot put), 2023 USTFCCCA Outdoor and Indoor Second Team All-American (shot put), 2022 USTFCCCA Second Team All-American (shot put), and 2022 Academic All-Big 12 First Team.

“Ray and I had a great time filming Car Wash Convos, and I’m honored to be a part of such a unique approach to NIL to allow Longhorn Nation to see another side of my personality,” said Nwora.

Car Wash Convos™ is a collaboration between ZIPS, Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports and The University of Texas multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 2 featured 22 male and female student-athletes from six universities and each episode gave fans a glimpse into student-athletes’ likes and dislikes, their opinions on local fare, life on the practice field, their favorite pastimes and more.

