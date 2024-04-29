 Wash Talk Ep. 199: Vending tech update with Chip Kent

Wash Talk Ep. 199: Vending tech update with Chip Kent

Kent explores innovative ways carwash operators can enhance sales and customer satisfaction through modern vending options.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Vending tech update with Chip Kent

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Chip Kent, director of sales and marketing for Laurel Metal LLC, to discuss the innovative ways carwash operators can enhance sales and customer satisfaction through modern vending options.

Kent shares insights into Laurel Metal’s background and its dedication to serving carwash owners and operators.

This episode covers the concept of drop shelf vending and why it’s the optimal choice for dispensing car care products, emphasizing its convenience and efficiency. Kent also explores the range of vending machine options offered by his company and elaborates on their features and adaptability to evolving payment methods, ensuring seamless transactions for customers. The conversation extends to the customization capabilities of these vending machines, allowing operators to tailor product offerings to suit diverse self-serve locations and adapt to changing customer preferences and seasonal trends. Lastly, Kent provides a glimpse into future developments in auto care vending machines, teasing upcoming innovations that will further benefit operators and customers.

For more information about Laurel Metal LLC, visit www.laurelmetal.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 191: Streamlining IT for carwashes with Centaur Technology Advisors

James Christian explains how they’ve redefined IT support for carwashes, emphasizing personalized solutions and long-term cost savings.

By Brian Ankney
Published:

In this latest episode of Wash Talk, host Brian Ankney sits down with James Christian from Centaur Technology Advisors in the Babcox Media studio.

James explains that their IT concierge service stems from frustrations with traditional IT vendors, leading them to partner with around 300 different organizations to provide tailored IT solutions for clients. This service includes sourcing the best IT providers for clients' specific needs without any extra cost to the clients.

Wash Talk Ep. 189: An innovative approach to real estate investment with McKenna Capital

Ryan and Sean McKenna discuss how they’ve leveraged their knowledge and passion for real estate to provide a unique investment opportunity that combines the stability of real estate with the operational efficiencies and profitability of the carwash sector.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 188: Unlocking the power of ground leasing real estate with Reuven Birnkrant

Birnkrant discusses how lease terms affect business value, the importance of lease structures and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 185: Greg Tischner of Fuji Electric

Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric provides insights into the technical aspects and importance of VFDs and touchscreens in carwash systems.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 184: What to know about Purchase Agreements

John-Michael Tamburro of Car Wash Advisory unravels the essential elements of a Purchase Agreement. He also provides tips for ensuring a smooth process.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 190: OPW VWS acquires Transchem Group with Mack Ewing

Rich and Mack discuss OPW VWS’s acquisition of Transchem, highlighting the positive impacts of joining the OPW VWS family on service capabilities across various regions and markets.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 187: Radiant communication: Revolutionizing carwash coordination with Stewart McClintic of HQ98.com

McClintic shares insights on recommended usage scenarios for two-way radios, exploring how they enhance communication and coordination among carwash staff.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 186: Noel Peña of DRN Data

Noel Pena discusses the transformative impact of License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology in the carwash industry. This technology captures license plates to gather opt-in marketing data, enabling carwash owners to generate targeted leads by identifying potential customers based on their frequency of visits, household income and other attributes.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 183: Checking in with Dave Hoffmann at Mammoth Holdings

In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings.

By Rich DiPaolo
