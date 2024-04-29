Wash Talk Ep. 199: Vending tech update with Chip Kent

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Chip Kent, director of sales and marketing for Laurel Metal LLC, to discuss the innovative ways carwash operators can enhance sales and customer satisfaction through modern vending options.

Kent shares insights into Laurel Metal’s background and its dedication to serving carwash owners and operators.

This episode covers the concept of drop shelf vending and why it’s the optimal choice for dispensing car care products, emphasizing its convenience and efficiency. Kent also explores the range of vending machine options offered by his company and elaborates on their features and adaptability to evolving payment methods, ensuring seamless transactions for customers. The conversation extends to the customization capabilities of these vending machines, allowing operators to tailor product offerings to suit diverse self-serve locations and adapt to changing customer preferences and seasonal trends. Lastly, Kent provides a glimpse into future developments in auto care vending machines, teasing upcoming innovations that will further benefit operators and customers.

