 Mammoth Holdings opens Coastal Carwash

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens Coastal Carwash

DALLAS — With the opening of this newest carwash, Mammoth continues its nationwide expansion, aiming for 500 sites.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
mammoth holdings logo

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC, an express carwash platform, announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Coastal Carwash in Sarasota, Florida.

Related Articles

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We are thrilled to bring the best quality carwash to the customers of Sarasota with state-of-the-art technology and top-notch customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Mammoth continues to build momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country with this latest opening.”

The site will become a go-to destination for car owners in the greater Sarasota area, providing convenience and best in class service to customers.

The opening marks the fifth Mammoth location under the Coastal Carwash brand.

Mammoth Holdings is the first carwash platform formed by industry insiders and has 137 operating locations.

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally, operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions, and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity. 

Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu’s Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today’s Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash and Wiggy Wash.  

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities. 

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which through its partnership with Tom Pritzker’s family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization) provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings’ corporate development initiatives.

In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions. Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings’ debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.

You May Also Like

rinsed logo
Moleaer Inc. nanobubble technology
Autobell® Car Wash celebrates milestone anniversary
El Car Wash opens new location, donates $100k
Carwash News

Amplify advises nine unit acquisition by Sparkle Express Car Wash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fuller’s Car Wash, Clean Getaway and Splish Splash Car Wash joining forces with Sparkle Express Car Wash.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a nationwide firm that provides mergers and acquisitions and capital advisory services, played a crucial role as the exclusive advisor to Fuller’s Car Wash, Clean Getaway and Splish Splash Car Wash in a recent acquisition by Sparkle Express Car Wash, stated a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Arkansas softball star highlighted in ZIPS Car Wash Convos™

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hannah Camenzind shares stories about pranks with her twin sister, her take on Bogle Park and more in her episode.

By Kyle Alexander
Arkansas softball star highlighted in ZIPS Car Wash Convos™
OPW announces Dover Scholars Program winners

HAMILTON, Ohio — This prestigious scholarship, part of the Dover Foundation, supports students as they pursue higher education.

By Kyle Alexander
OPW announces Dover Scholars Program winners
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet

SAN ANTONIO — Rebranded as The Car Wash Express, the company promises unparalleled convenience and customer satisfaction.

By Kyle Alexander
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet
PRT launches 30 new products on Complete Strut Assemblies

BUFORD, Ga. — The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage and come to expand the PRT portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By Kyle Alexander
PRT launches 30 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

Other Posts

Greenhill Car Wash opens its sixth Delaware location

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The new carwash features a tunnel wash with a ‘Dry and Shine’ finish and free vacuums for customers.

By Kyle Alexander
California car detailer making waves on TikTok

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Jessica Tran, a California car detailer, skyrocketed to fame on TikTok, amassing over 1.7 million followers.

By Kyle Alexander
Renowned racing icon launches Valentine Performance Detailing

BRAINTREE, Mass. — RJ Valentine is starting a new collection of car care products designed to elevate automotive excellence.

By Kyle Alexander
Renowned racing icon launches Valentine Performance Detailing
SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico

LEBANON, Pa.— Discover how Christian Rosa-Garcia from San Juan, Puerto Rico, became an exclusive master trainer for SB3 Ceramic Coatings.

By Kyle Alexander
SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico