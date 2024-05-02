Mammoth Holdings opens Coastal Carwash

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC, an express carwash platform, announced in a press release the recent opening of its newest location, Coastal Carwash in Sarasota, Florida.

The new site aligns with Mammoth’s dual growth strategy of developing greenfield locations while also acquiring existing brands.

“We are thrilled to bring the best quality carwash to the customers of Sarasota with state-of-the-art technology and top-notch customer service,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Mammoth continues to build momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country with this latest opening.”

The site will become a go-to destination for car owners in the greater Sarasota area, providing convenience and best in class service to customers.

The opening marks the fifth Mammoth location under the Coastal Carwash brand.

Mammoth Holdings is the first carwash platform formed by industry insiders and has 137 operating locations.

Mammoth is customer-focused operationally, operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions, and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.

Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Busy Bee Car Wash, Coastal Carwash, Finish Line Car Wash, Galaxies Express Car Wash, In & Out Express Carwash, Jax Kar Wash, Lulu’s Express Car Wash, Marc-1 Car Wash, Mr. Squeaky Car Wash, Pals Carwash, Pitstop Car Wash, PureMagic Carwash, Silverstar Car Wash, Speedy Clean Car Wash, Suds Car Wash, Swifty Car Wash, Today’s Car Wash, Ultra Car Wash, Wash Me Fast, Wash-N-Go Express Car Wash and Wiggy Wash.

Mammoth has significant growth capital available and is actively seeking acquisitions and development opportunities.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which through its partnership with Tom Pritzker’s family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization) provided the equity for Mammoth Holdings’ corporate development initiatives.

In December 2022, Mammoth sold a minority stake to CCMP Growth Advisors that provided Mammoth with additional capital to pursue building new units and making acquisitions. Oak Hill Advisors provides Mammoth Holdings’ debt financing through its direct lending partnership with BMO Capital Markets.