 Express Wash Concepts announces Central Ohio expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The two Columbus area express tunnel carwashes will be the company's 33rd and 34th Central Ohio locations.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Express Wash Concepts (EWC) announced in a press release that construction has begun on two new Moo Moo Express Car Wash locations at 1120 Evans Way Ct. and 55 S. Grener Ave. in Columbus, Ohio.

Both locations are scheduled to open by the end of October 2024 and will feature the Moo’s classic 3,600 square foot red barn express wash tunnel, complimentary professional grade vacuums and a fully stocked retail office.

“We remain focused on consistently delivering an exceptional wash experience and driving value to our retail wash customers and Unlimited Wash Club Members with convenient, easily accessible wash locations throughout Central Ohio,” said John Roush, CEO of EWC and founder of Moo Moo Express Car Wash. “These two new Moo locations will not only feature the industry’s best, environmentally friendly equipment and our award-winning customer service, but also enable us to further give back to our communities through our EWC Cares initiative.”

The Express Wash Concepts brand portfolio features more than 95 award-winning express carwashes across six states and five brands.

The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location, stated the press release.

With a continued focus on core market greenfield expansion, EWC plans to open 35 additional locations throughout the next 12 months, including four under the Moo Moo Express brand.

Moo Moo Express is Central Ohio’s leader in the high-end, express carwash market and currently operates 32 locations across Columbus and Central Ohio communities including Bexley, Clintonville, Dublin, Gahanna, Grandview, Grove City, Groveport, Heath, Hilliard, Lancaster, Marysville, Newark, New Albany, Northland, Pickerington, Polaris, Reynoldsburg, Whitehall and Upper Arlington.

Since opening in 2009, Moo Moo Express has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars and carwashes to support Central Ohio organizations through its industry leading EWC Cares initiative.

