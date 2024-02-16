 Detailing survey results and feedback

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Detailing

Detailing survey results and feedback

Detailers share their thoughts and predictions for the industry and their businesses.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
PC&D detailing survey

Last year, Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) conducted a survey among its subscribers in the detailing category. The survey was sent to 4,473 subscribers. In the following pages, we understand how businesses offering detailing services feel about the market, the future of detailing services as well as consumer confidence.

Related Articles

Key findings

• The most popular chemical types used are: tire/cleaner dressing (94%); glass cleaner (89%); carwash soap/shampoo (89%); all-purpose interior cleaner (89%); and carpet shampoo (81%).

• About 53% of respondents answered demand was higher in 2023 compared to 2022.

• Similarly, 56% of respondents expected 2023 revenue to be higher than 2022.

• The biggest challenges for detailing professionals include labor (67%) and pricing (50%).

Open-ended feedback

We received many open-ended responses when asked, “What are your thoughts on the future of the car detailing industry? Specifically, are there any changes you anticipate?” These edited responses included:

• Training, training and training for hired employees.

• Vehicles are becoming very complicated, including many cubbies and compartments that increase supervision need and require more time.

• Labor shortage.

• New finishes and car wraps.

• Auto manufacturers are constantly testing new products, technologies, paints and clear-coats. I believe they are trying to find the best economical solution to continue charging the consumer for purchasing and upkeep of vehicles. EVs will change the industry. Inflation, interest rates and the cost of vehicles are constantly increasing, while salaries are still not coming close to making it easier for families to afford cars.

• The current state of the market will continue to tighten into the near future with economic uncertainty across the U.S. Minimum wage in my area is going up significantly, starting Jan. 1, 2024, which will make it incredibly difficult to price fairly for a luxury expense.

• Less demand with upcoming paint technology on vehicles to prevent scratches and marks. People also completing detailing by themselves will cause lack of need for a detailing facility.

• Free-standing detail shops without a carwash will have a difficult time surviving. Mobile detailers will also face a difficult time with new environmental regulations.

• It will be very competitive.

• It will always be strong and necessary.

You May Also Like

Turbo Tint opens newest franchise in Kennesaw, Georgia
Owner Gamaliel Martinez brings valuable military experience to the state’s sixth National Automotive Styling Centers franchise store
Rinsed’s quarterly account offers a snapshot into key metrics.
How to properly structure your lease to optimize the financial benefits of leasing.
Detailing

MPE Partners, Appearance Technology Group acquire P&S Detail Products

CLEVELAND and BOSTON — P&S offers a comprehensive portfolio of cleaners, dressings, polishes, waxes and coatings across its Pro Series and Double Black collections.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:
MPE partners logo

CLEVELAND and BOSTON — MPE Partners, along with its portfolio company Appearance Technology Group, announced the acquisition of P&S Detail Products.

Founded in 1961, P&S is a leading designer and manufacturer of branded, consumable car care liquid chemicals for professional and do-it-yourself users.

P&S offers a comprehensive portfolio of cleaners, dressings, polishes, waxes and coatings across its Pro Series and Double Black collections.

Read Full Article

More Detailing Posts
Tint World opens new location in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, while planning two additional area locations.

By PCD Staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Owners Scott and Susan Hellervik open Tint World Louisville, while planning two additional area locations.
Tint World opens 22nd Texas location

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Owned by Kevin and Allyson McBreen, the new store will offer services to the northern San Antonio area.

By PCD Staff
Ziebart installs new corporate leadership team

TROY, Mich. — Automotive aftercare franchise announces three strategic promotions, including creation of chief growth officer and COO roles.

By PCD Staff
New Tub O’ Towels spray delivers degreasing power 

CLEVELAND — The new cleaner tackles oily, greasy surfaces, interior and exterior vehicle components, including wheel wells, parts, glass and much more.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Can You Count on Your Insurance to Cover Car Wash Damage?

When it comes to car wash damage, insurance coverage can vary. It’s important to understand your policy and consult with your insurance provider.

By PCD Staff
signing car insurance
Bowing out

Creating an exit strategy for your carwash.

By Adam Spooner
Creating an exit strategy for your carwash.
Featured profile: Zax Auto Wash

Following the business’ journey from humble beginnings to a bright future.

By Rich DiPaolo
Zax Auto Wash feature profile January 2024 issue of PC&D - Car Wash Advisory
Open for business

With the excitement of a new year, what can operators expect in 2024?

By Rich DiPaolo
open for business sign