Hunter Lemmond

Operations and Management

30 and under rising stars: Hunter Lemmond

Lemmond works as an assistant site manager at Jimmy Cleans Car Wash.
The industry’s future is only as bright as its youngest stars.

The Carwash.com network of media channels would like to recognize young talent in carwashing and detailing in this new special series.

Do you have a star player on your team who is under 30 years old?

We will post a new star frequently to Carwash.com as we receive them so please send in your submissions today.

You can email our Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected].

Now, for today’s rising young star player.

According to his nominator, Elijah Strouse, general manager of Jimmy Cleans Car Wash, Hunter Lemmond is making an impact at a young age in just a short period of time.

“Hunter is one of our best employees and deserves the recognition for it,” explained Strouse. “Over the last few months, his performance has been more than anyone could have asked for. I wish I had the words to express my gratitude for this young man.”

Thank you, Elijah, for the submission, and thank you, Hunter, for making our industry better.

Below are Lemmond’s profile and top accomplishments from his nominator.

Name: Hunter Lemmond

Age: 25

Title: Assistant site manager

Workplace: Jimmy Cleans Car Wash, Monroe, North Carolina

Top achievements/recognitions:

  • Employee of the Month (twice)
  • Assistant manager promotion

Impact: Lemmond has been with Jimmy Cleans for eight months and has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the team. His previous employment as a marine technician made his transition to carwash maintenance and repair an easy one. Lemmond’s major strengths are in his customer service skills and ability to thrive in a team environment. His “lead by example” style of leadership is incredibly refreshing to our staff and to his superiors. As a large demographic of carwash employees are in either high school or college, it’s awesome to see this style of management and enthusiasm from Lemmond, as I believe it’s setting a great standard for what work ethic should be. Lemmond takes pride in his work and does it well; there’s no telling how far he can go.

Related: 30-and-under rising stars: Ruben Guerrero

