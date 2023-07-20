 BendPak industrial complex under development in Alabama

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — The company is building on 33 acres near its existing East Coast campus.

By PCD Staff
BendPak developing a light industrial space on 33 acres in Mobile County, Alabama.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — Diversification is paying dividends for BendPak, Inc., according to a company press release.

Driven by exponential business growth from new products and markets, the global garage equipment manufacturer has announced it is developing a light industrial space on 33 acres in Mobile County, Alabama.

The BendPak Industrial Complex will be located a couple miles from BendPak’s recently expanded East Coast campus.

“Our business growth through diversification model is opening new doors and business opportunities,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “This is a strategic move as we anticipate continuing growth across our automotive and consumer markets. The state-of-the-art facilities will allow us to optimize our supply chain and distribution processes, enabling faster and more efficient product delivery.” 

BendPak Industrial Complex will feature several large multi-use buildings that will provide an optimal environment for light manufacturing and assembly; product development and testing; and comprehensive distribution, marketing, and sales support.

The strategic layout and design have been meticulously planned to optimize supply chain and distribution initiatives to minimize handling time.

With advanced logistics systems, automated processes and efficient order fulfillment capabilities, BendPak will be able to expedite customer deliveries, the release stated. 

“This investment reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers,” says Don Henthorn, BendPak owner and founder. “This new cutting-edge complex, coupled with our team’s expertise, will empower BendPak to provide end-to-end solutions that not only meet, but exceed customer expectations.”﻿

Phase one of the BendPak Industrial Complex is expected to be fully operational by summer 2025. 

Learn more about BendPak at BendPak.com or call (805) 933-9970.

