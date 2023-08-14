Take 5 donates to expansion of Children’s Medical Center Plano 

DALLAS — Children’s Medical Center Foundation, the fundraising arm of Children’s Health, a not-for-profit pediatric health care provider in North Texas, announced in a press release a $1 million donation from Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash to support the expansion at Children’s Medical Center Plano.

“Children’s Health is grateful to Take 5 for their generous gift to help expand Children’s Medical Center Plano,” said Brent Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “As their business grows across North Texas, Take 5 is exemplifying their mission of supporting the needs of the communities where they live and work, helping Children’s Health meet the needs of our pediatric population, which is growing rapidly, too. The Take 5 donation will be recognized in one of the new patient family and visitor waiting areas on the Plano campus, providing a welcoming, comfortable space to decompress and rest from what can sometimes be stressful situations. With the support of Take 5, we’re continuing to make life better for children now and for generations to come.”

Located on each floor as you exit the elevators, the family and visitor waiting areas are inviting spaces for families to meet with visitors outside of their children’s rooms. These are particularly essential for families with children who are on isolation and cannot receive visitors in their rooms. Parents can spend time with family and friends without having to leave the inpatient unit.

With approximately 3 million children projected to live in North Texas by 2050, philanthropic support is critical to ensure Children’s Health is ready to meet the wide-ranging needs of the community’s growing pediatric population.

To date, more than $14 million has been raised in community support for the expansion, including $7.5 million from Bright Industries and $500,000 from the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.

Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash are part of Driven Brands.

Through its charitable arm, the Driven Brands Charitable Foundation, the company has supported children’s hospitals nationwide for almost 20 years, donating more than $4 million since its fundraising initiative began, according to the release.

“As a proud member of the communities where we live and work, Take 5 Oil Change has been honored to support local children’s hospitals for nearly 20 years,” said Danny Rivera, Driven Brands EVP and COO. “Community support is part of our culture. With Take 5 Car Wash joining the cause, our commitment is even stronger. We have deep roots in the state with more than 300 Take 5 locations in Texas and our teams in the state are looking forward to supporting the expansion of Children’s Medical Center Plano.”

Children’s Medical Center Plano campus recently celebrated the topping out of its new expansion tower, signifying the completion of the building’s frame.

This construction milestone marks another crucial step toward opening the 395,000-square-foot tower at the end of 2024.

The tower will house expanded pediatric subspecialty care programs, such as cardiology, oncology, gastroenterology and neurology, among others.

It will also nearly triple the number of available patient beds from 72 to 212, allowing Children’s Health to serve more patient families than ever before and to deliver access to world-class, highly specialized care closer to home.