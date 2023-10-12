 BendPak to showcase equipment in 4 SEMA Show booths

BendPak to showcase equipment in 4 SEMA Show booths

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — The company is planning to introduce at least half a dozen new products at the show, including boat lifts, EV lifts, personal air coolers and more.

By PCD Staff

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. — Equipment manufacturer BendPak, Inc. announced in a press release the company is doubling down on its 2023 SEMA Show investment, bringing new car lifts, evaporative coolers, EV lifts, boat lifts, wheel service equipment and more to four dedicated booths at the annual automotive trade show.

The company’s many automotive brands will be represented, including BendPak, Ranger, Autostacker, Cool Boss, QuickJack, MaxJax, Ergochair and JackPak.

BendPak also will have a custom lift in the SEMA Battle of the Builders booth and several products in the New Product Showcase.

“For years, our customers have known they can find the newest car lifts and best shop equipment with unbeatable show pricing in the BendPak booth outside in the Silver Lot,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “But as we’ve grown our business over the last few years, we needed more space to showcase the latest developments across our eight brands. Expanding to four booths lets us bring more equipment to demonstrate to customers. As always, we’ll be doing deals and taking orders all week.” 

Here’s where to find the BendPak brands at the 2023 SEMA Show:

The company is planning to introduce at least half a dozen new products at the show, including BendPak boat lifts, two-post lifts and EV lifts; Coolee by Cool Boss personal air coolers; JackPak power packs; and a Ranger combination disc/drum brake lathe.

The company encourages attendees to stop by any of the booths for SEMA-exclusive pricing.

For more information, visit bendpak.com/blog/bendpak-returns-to-sema-/ or call (805) 933-9970.

The 2023 SEMA Show runs Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at Las Vegas Convention Center.

