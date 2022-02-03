 Carwash real estate: A land of opportunity
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Carwash real estate: A land of opportunity

on

Insurance coverage explained

on

Exploring simulation-based training

on

Promoting 101: How to advertise your carwash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 59: LUV Car Wash enters the market

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 58: 1031 Exchange Explained Video
play

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 58: 1031 Exchange Explained

Current Digital Issue

February 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Submissions open

Showcase your carwash business on Carwash.com and our social media profiles.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk, Ep. 98: Tracking industry trends

This episode discusses industry trends that have been gathered from the PC&D Top 50 List.

Wash Talk, Ep. 97: What's New in Carwash Dryers

This episode discusses recent market advancements that are culminating in better overall dryer performance.

Wash Talk, Ep. 96: The Science Behind Carwash Soaps

How companies develop new chemistry that improves wash results and performance.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Business

Carwash real estate: A land of opportunity

Real estate strategies that open the door to growth and expansion.
Advertisement
 

on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

Years ago, when I first started learning about and reporting on the professional carwashing industry, I was told that one of the big draws in traditionally investing in a carwash business was the real estate component of the venture. An investor would purchase a lot, build the business and remain in operation. As the business grew over the years, the real estate under it also generally appreciated.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This continues to be a big draw for many investors and buyers in the market. 

Today, however, savvy operators are also using strategies that maximize their real estate equity in order to fund further growth and expansion. 

I recently spoke with Ben Etskovitz and Sam Etskovitz, investment sales agents at Marcus & Millichap, during a PC&D Unscripted video interview for Carwash.com about current real estate trends and the popularity of such strategies as sale-leaseback.

A sale-leaseback is when an owner sells the real estate that he or she operates the business on to a third-party investor. One of the key benefits of a sale-leaseback agreement, as noted by the Etskovitzes in the interview, include increasing working capital to use for an acquisition or to fund a renovation, as examples.

Advertisement

While many operators, regardless of the wash’s size, could benefit from such real estate strategies, the Etskovitzes also noted some cons during our interview. Of course, going the sale-leaseback route also means paying the third-party investor, who serves as a landlord, rent for the property.

Still, the carwash market is currently a hot investment and real estate conditions are favorable, due to such factors as compressing cap rates. Therefore, real estate strategists, like the Etskovitzes, advise operators to at least consider a sale-leaseback at this time. 

Whether it’s a quick conversation confirming that a sale-leaseback is not for you or a conversation that changes the course of your business for the better, operators are advised to seek out other operators using this strategy as well as real estate consultants who specialize in this market for more information.

Advertisement

One venue to pursue those conversations is at the 2022 SCWA Convention & EXPO, hosted by the Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA). Scheduled for Feb. 27th through March 1st, the annual program is packed again with noteworthy industry and business names on the marquee.

We hope to see you in Fort Worth, Texas, this year at the SCWA event. Be sure to visit Professional Carwashing & Detailing at booth #851.

Did you miss the video interview Carwash.com did with Ben Etskovitz and Sam Etskovitz? Check it out now below.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Operations and Management: Get the membership ball rolling

Operations and Management: Big draw vacuums

Business: How to get 10,000 members per site

Business: Building a bridge loan

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing