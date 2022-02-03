Carwash real estate: A land of opportunity

Years ago, when I first started learning about and reporting on the professional carwashing industry, I was told that one of the big draws in traditionally investing in a carwash business was the real estate component of the venture. An investor would purchase a lot, build the business and remain in operation. As the business grew over the years, the real estate under it also generally appreciated.

This continues to be a big draw for many investors and buyers in the market.

Today, however, savvy operators are also using strategies that maximize their real estate equity in order to fund further growth and expansion.

I recently spoke with Ben Etskovitz and Sam Etskovitz, investment sales agents at Marcus & Millichap, during a PC&D Unscripted video interview for Carwash.com about current real estate trends and the popularity of such strategies as sale-leaseback.

A sale-leaseback is when an owner sells the real estate that he or she operates the business on to a third-party investor. One of the key benefits of a sale-leaseback agreement, as noted by the Etskovitzes in the interview, include increasing working capital to use for an acquisition or to fund a renovation, as examples.