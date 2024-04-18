Greenhill Car Wash opens its sixth Delaware location

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Greenhill Car Wash announced in a press release the opening of its sixth Delaware carwash today with the opening of its Georgetown, Delaware, location.

The newest location is located on Finley Avenue on the southbound side of Dupont Highway (113) before route 9 in Georgetown.

The Georgetown location features a tunnel wash including a cutting-edge “Dry and Shine” for enhancing a vehicle’s finish, a touch-free in-bay automatic and three self-serve carwash bays.

Customers using the tunnel wash can take advantage of free vacuums.

The self-serve bays include an oversized bay to accommodate large vehicles and boats.

Both the in-bay automatic carwash and self-serve carwashes are open 24/7.

The tunnel wash allows customers to sign up for Greenhill’s membership program, allowing them to wash their vehicle every day at any of Greenhill’s five tunnel locations in Delaware for one low monthly price.

The Georgetown location uses a Velocity water system to reduce fresh water consumption while providing a superior carwash.

Greenhill partnered with GGA Construction of Rehoboth for the construction of their newest location.

Greenhill Car Wash started in 2009 on Greenhill Avenue in Wilmington.

The original location remediated a Brownfields site and renovated an existing carwash.

Greenhill will celebrate fifteen years in Wilmington on April 27th with free food, prizes and discounted carwashes.

Greenhill’s other Delaware locations include Middletown and Millsboro.

All Greenhill locations are owned by local entrepreneurs.