 Greenhill Car Wash opens its sixth Delaware location

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Greenhill Car Wash opens its sixth Delaware location

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The new carwash features a tunnel wash with a 'Dry and Shine' finish and free vacuums for customers.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Greenhill Car Wash announced in a press release the opening of its sixth Delaware carwash today with the opening of its Georgetown, Delaware, location. 

Related Articles

The newest location is located on Finley Avenue on the southbound side of Dupont Highway (113) before route 9 in Georgetown.

The Georgetown location features a tunnel wash including a cutting-edge “Dry and Shine” for enhancing a vehicle’s finish, a touch-free in-bay automatic and three self-serve carwash bays.  

Customers using the tunnel wash can take advantage of free vacuums. 

The self-serve bays include an oversized bay to accommodate large vehicles and boats. 

Both the in-bay automatic carwash and self-serve carwashes are open 24/7.  

The tunnel wash allows customers to sign up for Greenhill’s membership program, allowing them to wash their vehicle every day at any of Greenhill’s five tunnel locations in Delaware for one low monthly price.

The Georgetown location uses a Velocity water system to reduce fresh water consumption while providing a superior carwash. 

Greenhill partnered with GGA Construction of Rehoboth for the construction of their newest location.

Greenhill Car Wash started in 2009 on Greenhill Avenue in Wilmington. 

The original location remediated a Brownfields site and renovated an existing carwash.  

Greenhill will celebrate fifteen years in Wilmington on April 27th with free food, prizes and discounted carwashes. 

Greenhill’s other Delaware locations include Middletown and Millsboro. 

All Greenhill locations are owned by local entrepreneurs.

You May Also Like

Three master detailers to be caretakers for vintage cars at car show
University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™
Firmament leads investment in Sparkle Express Car Wash Group
Carwash News

International Carwash Association welcomes Ben Higgs

WHEATON, Ill. — Higgs brings extensive experience from the auto dealer market to enhance the renowned LEAD carwash manager training program.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
ica welcomes ben higgs

WHEATON, Ill. — According to a press release, International Carwash Association (ICA) announced the hiring of Ben Higgs as the latest addition to its learning and development team, enhancing its prestigious LEAD carwash manager training program.

Higgs brings a wealth of experience from the auto dealer market, enriching the team's expertise in delivering exceptional educational programs to the carwash industry.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
D&S Car Wash Supply acquires WashCard Systems

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — WashCard develops payment hardware and software technology for the carwash sector, including tap-based payment methods.

By Kyle Alexander
Spark Car Wash Mount Holly hosts ribbon cutting with mayor

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Mayor Chris Banks celebrated the opening of the new Spark Car Wash in the Mount Holly/Lumberton, New Jersey area. 

By Kyle Alexander
ScrubaDub, Cradles to Crayons help kids’ shoe needs

BOSTON — The program aims to provide proper footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations.

By Kyle Alexander
Car Wash Convos™ highlights University of Tennessee softball star

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In this episode, Kiki Milloy shares how her parents inspired her competitive spirit on the field.

By Kyle Alexander
Kiki Milloy Car Wash Convos

Other Posts

Building wealth with real estate syndications

One of the best kept secrets to building wealth and creating passive income.

By Ryan McKenna
Metro Express Car Wash to celebrate its 50th anniversary  

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The celebration will honor Metro Express Car Wash’s history and support the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

By Kyle Alexander
Metro Express announces 2 new locations in Idaho
Splash opens second Vermont location

MILFORD, Conn. — The Shelburne wash features a 145-foot tunnel outfitted with 30 self-service vacuums, half of which are located indoors, and are free of charge to customers.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rinsed completes integration with DRB® Patheon®

NEW YORK — This integration demonstrates Rinsed’s ongoing commitment to supporting more DRB customers.

By Kyle Alexander