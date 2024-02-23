 2024 SCWA Event Schedule - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Industry Events

2024 SCWA Event Schedule

The SCWA 2024 Convention & EXPO takes place Feb. 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

The Southwest Car Wash Association’s SCWA 2024 Convention & EXPO takes place Feb. 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Related Articles

Below, please find the schedule of events, which includes the keynote speech from eight-time NFL Pro Bowler Emmitt Smith.

In his keynote address, Smith will offer an inspiring and motivating perspective on how the principles of his success in sports have ignited his success in business and in life.

To learn more about Smith, click here.

To register for the event, visit www.swcarwash.org.

Wednesday, February 28

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Convention Registration

9:30 a.m. | Pre-Convention Devotion
Enjoy a motivational start to your SCWA EXPERIENCE with industry friends.

10:30 a.m. | CEO Forum – Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | EXPO HOURS

4:30 p.m. | WELCOME RECEPTION IN EXPO AREA

Thursday, February 29

7:00 a.m. | Convention Registration

7:30 a.m. | Continental Breakfast

8:00 a.m. | Fast Tracks
Pick your topics and circulate between discussion tables. Highlighting a wide variety of industry topics.
Each session is 20 minutes.

9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Car Wash 101
Discussion focused on the fundamentals of being in the $23 billion professional carwash industry. If you are a current carwash owner, new to the business or changing models, this session is for you. Open only to carwashers present or future.

9:00 a.m. | Idea Exchange Sessions
Breakout sessions discussing problems, challenges & practical solutions for all types of carwash models & lube/detail operations.
A. Conveyor/Exterior Idea Exchange Session      
B. Automatic/Self-Serve Idea Exchange Session
C. Detailing Idea Exchange Session

10:15 a.m. | Break

10:30 a.m. | General Session
Presentation of the 2024 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award – Bill Martin, Metro Express
Keynote Address – Emmitt Smith

12:00 p.m. | Attendee Lunch with Exhibitors

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | EXPO HOURS
(EXPO closes at 5:00 p.m.)

6:30 p.m. | Celebrate SCWA Evening Party
ENJOY AN EVENING OF FUN, FOOD & FRIENDS at Second Rodeo – Mule Alley in the Stockyards

Friday, March 1

8:00 a.m. | Continental Breakfast

2024 SCWA Car Wash Academy
8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. | All Sessions – Round 1
9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Sessions Repeat

10:30 a.m. | Closing General Session – Panel Discussion: Keys to Operational Excellence

EXPO QUICK TALKS – EXPO Hall

All QUICK TALKS Sessions take place in the back corner of the EXPO Hall. Take a Quick Break for a Quick Talk while enjoying the EXPO Floor.  Each session will provide at least “THREE” solid takeaways to immediately use in your business.

EXPO AREA QUICK TALKS

Wednesday, February 28th – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 29th – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.      

This information is accurate as of 1/19/24. Please check www.swcarwash.org for the latest updates.

You May Also Like

open for business sign
Car Wash Operators of New Jersey
Industry Events

33rd NRCC breaks records

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The event surpassed its 2022 booth count with 386 exhibits and beat its highest attendee number set in 2019.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Published:

Convention recap provided by NRCC.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 33rd Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), on Oct. 2-4, at the Atlantic City Convention Center surpassed its 2022 booth count with 386 exhibits and beat its highest attendee number set in 2019 with 1,921 combined attendees and exhibitors, according to Heather Courtney, NRCC show coordinator.

Read Full Article

More Industry Events Posts
Q&A with NRCC’s Bob Rossini

The chairman of the 2023 event discusses the show.

By PCD Staff
NRCC 2023 exhibitor list and floor plan

Here’s who will be exhibiting at the event and where attendees can find them.

By PCD Staff
NRCC 2023 Schedule of Events

All the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention’s educational and social events taking place at the Atlantic City Convention Center Oct. 2-4.

By PCD Staff
33rd annual NRCC bound to be the best

This year’s show boasts a record-breaking sold-out trade show floor, thought-provoking speakers to get you motivated to improve your business, networking and educational events included for all guests, giveaways and much more.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

Mark Your Calendars: NRCC, Oct. 2-4, 2023

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Early bird pricing for the 32nd annual NRCC is available until Sept. 15, 2023.

By PCD Staff
Chick-fil-A’s Arthur Greeno to speak at NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The best-selling author will share the company’s secret sauce on how they accomplish “Remarkable Customer Service” at the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

By PCD Staff
Best-selling author of “Breaking Conformity” and former Chick-fil-A multi-store owner/operator Arthur Greeno
2 industry legends honored in ICA Hall of Fame

Industry legends Frank Dorsa and Manuel “Manny” Lozano were inducted during ICA’s Hall of Fame Celebration.

By PCD Staff
OPW exhibits new wash technologies at The Car Wash Show™

OPW VWS has introduced at the show four of its newest vehicle wash technologies from product brands PDQ Mfg. and Belanger.

By PCD Staff