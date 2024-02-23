2024 SCWA Event Schedule - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

The Southwest Car Wash Association’s SCWA 2024 Convention & EXPO takes place Feb. 28 through March 1, 2024, at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Below, please find the schedule of events, which includes the keynote speech from eight-time NFL Pro Bowler Emmitt Smith.

In his keynote address, Smith will offer an inspiring and motivating perspective on how the principles of his success in sports have ignited his success in business and in life.

To register for the event, visit www.swcarwash.org.

Wednesday, February 28

8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. | Convention Registration

9:30 a.m. | Pre-Convention Devotion

Enjoy a motivational start to your SCWA EXPERIENCE with industry friends.

10:30 a.m. | CEO Forum – Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. | EXPO HOURS

4:30 p.m. | WELCOME RECEPTION IN EXPO AREA

Thursday, February 29

7:00 a.m. | Convention Registration

7:30 a.m. | Continental Breakfast

8:00 a.m. | Fast Tracks

Pick your topics and circulate between discussion tables. Highlighting a wide variety of industry topics.

Each session is 20 minutes.

9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Car Wash 101

Discussion focused on the fundamentals of being in the $23 billion professional carwash industry. If you are a current carwash owner, new to the business or changing models, this session is for you. Open only to carwashers present or future.

9:00 a.m. | Idea Exchange Sessions

Breakout sessions discussing problems, challenges & practical solutions for all types of carwash models & lube/detail operations.

A. Conveyor/Exterior Idea Exchange Session

B. Automatic/Self-Serve Idea Exchange Session

C. Detailing Idea Exchange Session

10:15 a.m. | Break

10:30 a.m. | General Session

Presentation of the 2024 SCWA Lifetime Achievement Award – Bill Martin, Metro Express

Keynote Address – Emmitt Smith

12:00 p.m. | Attendee Lunch with Exhibitors

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. | EXPO HOURS

(EXPO closes at 5:00 p.m.)

6:30 p.m. | Celebrate SCWA Evening Party

ENJOY AN EVENING OF FUN, FOOD & FRIENDS at Second Rodeo – Mule Alley in the Stockyards

Friday, March 1

8:00 a.m. | Continental Breakfast

2024 SCWA Car Wash Academy

8:30 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. | All Sessions – Round 1

9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. | Sessions Repeat

10:30 a.m. | Closing General Session – Panel Discussion: Keys to Operational Excellence

EXPO QUICK TALKS – EXPO Hall

All QUICK TALKS Sessions take place in the back corner of the EXPO Hall. Take a Quick Break for a Quick Talk while enjoying the EXPO Floor. Each session will provide at least “THREE” solid takeaways to immediately use in your business.

EXPO AREA QUICK TALKS

Wednesday, February 28th – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 29th – 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

This information is accurate as of 1/19/24. Please check www.swcarwash.org for the latest updates.