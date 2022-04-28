How popular are carwashing jobs?

The carwash industry has substantially changed over the past few years. Professional carwashing has become more advanced. Any technological improvement opens up new opportunities and room for business growth. As a result, new practices and standards transformed the carwash industry in recent years and they have helped operators become competitive and sought-after specialists.

The findings Jooble, a worldwide job search engine, analyzed how popular carwashing jobs are in the U.S., U.K. and Germany. The company learned that in the U.S. and the U.K., carwashing appeared on the top 20 most frequently searched job options. Additionally, over the past two months, users searched for a job related to the carwash field more than 600 times. Most search inquiries were about carwashing in general (around 56%). This may mean that users are just exploring this opportunity and getting to know the standard professional requirements.

Around 21% of users were looking for a part-time job in carwashing. Among the most popular search inquiries were carwash manager, carwash attendant, detailer carwasher, hand carwashes and Quick Quack Car Wash. Although the users may focus on this particular job, companies often offer two similar vacancies in one. Around 35% of job postings include not only carwashers but also car detailers. Automotive car detailing, however, differs from carwashing. Specialists in detailing provide vehicles with light cosmetic improvements and protective coatings. They remove cracks, crevices and other tiny flaws, making the car look as good as new. A quality employer’s strengths include responsibility, love for cars and knowledge of using various cleaning tools, including vacuums, buffers and cleaning chemicals. Some also warn about motor vehicle and criminal background checks. A drug-screening requirement is also widely mentioned.

In job postings, many companies also emphasize they expect workers to keep up with a fast-paced team and maintain outstanding customer service skills. People work not only with customers but also with the business’ owner. Thus, it’s crucial to find common ground with all. Good specialists have to follow complex instructions, solve problems effectively and manage material resources. Among the cities in the U.S. where employers have posted the biggest amount of carwashing jobs over the last two months are Dallas, New York, Phoenix, Austin, Denver, Portland and Tulsa. Across the pond What does the situation look like in the U.K.? Over the past few months, the number of carwash-related search inquiries was surprisingly higher than in the U.S. People were looking for a job in this industry over 1,080 times. Users in the U.K. mostly search for full-time hand carwash jobs. Carwash workers, carwash attendant and carwasher were the other popular keywords for jobseekers.

Interestingly, users in the U.S. and the U.K. are equally interested in the vacancies of car detailers. There were 185 and 112 search inquiries accordingly. Unlike in the U.S., British companies look for car detailers and carwashers separately. Most of the vacancies are, however, for the latter ones. Successful applicants will meet a set of specifications and also provide service washing, site maintenance and driving duties. Some employers offer career development and advancement. For those who successfully fulfill carwashing tasks and are ready to proceed professionally, the list of requirements also include delivering vehicles and inspecting them to ensure there is no damage or defects. Candidates must be hard-working, reliable, self-motivated and detailed-oriented.

Germany findings When it comes to Germany, the number of jobseekers interested in working in the carwashing industry is quite low. Over the last two months, there were only 124 search inquiries relating to carwash jobs. Car detailing doesn’t seem to attract users either. Yet, the number of vacancies posted by the German car repair companies has increased over the last two months by 15%, according to Jooble experts. They are actively looking for carwashers. Among the main requirements are driving skills, experience of maintaining the vehicles, readiness to provide clients with excellent service and good command of cleaning tools.

As mentioned above, carwash options remain one of the most popular job opportunities for users in the U.S. and the U.K. Many companies look for specialists ready to fulfil other tasks too, such as providing cars with cosmetic operations and protective coatings. Some employers are ready to offer career progress and ask potential candidates to consider the idea of working as car detailers, mechanics and managers of repair shop. In Germany, the number of job seekers looking for carwash employment options is relatively low. Yet, the number of companies offering this job has risen over the past two months. Big cities always offer employment opportunities for specialists in all industries, and carwashes are not an exception. Naturally, job seekers will find more opportunities to get hired in sprawling cities with a high number of car drivers.

