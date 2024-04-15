 Express Wash Concepts hosts inaugural Washy Awards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Express Wash Concepts hosts inaugural Washy Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Washy Awards recognized exceptional sites and team member contributions, as well as long term service anniversaries.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to a press release, Express Wash Concepts (EWC) held its inaugural Washy Awards at Central Ohio’s Cherry Valley Hotel on March 21.

Related Articles

The awards were designed to recognize exceptional sites, as well as team member and partner contributions, stated the press release.

More than 80 attendees were present as 15 awards were distributed including Site Manager of the Year, Field Leader of the Year, Support MVP and 10- and 15-year tenure acknowledgements.

“We remain the top express carwash of choice in all of our markets because of the consistent hard work and dedication from our 950+ team members,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts. “It is humbling to stand among these dedicated industry leaders and proudly acknowledge their contributions to EWC’s overall success. It has always been our goal to grow this business alongside great people, and those deservingly recognized as 2024 Washy Award recipients are definitely key contributors in our past and continued success.”

Award categories and winners included:

  • Tech of the Year: Josh Johnson
  • Most Service Requests Completed: Shawn Wandersee
  • Most Innovative: Lisa Ellsworth
  • Site Manager of the Year: Tyler Osborne
  • Rookie of the Year (1st year site manager): Chris Kriso
  • Assistant Manager of the Year: Joe Russell
  • Site with the Highest UWC Sales: Green Clean Express #516 (Site Manager Jacob Sauers)
  • Non-Profit of the Year: Avalon Foundation
  • Most Reliable: Tim Janasek
  • Customer Favorite: Halle Abdelrazek
  • Site with the Highest Wash Volume: Flying Ace Express #205 (Site Manager Samantha Plummer)
  • Field Leader of the Year: Annette Robbins
  • Support MVP: Nicholas Kovalick
  • Service Anniversary – 10 Years: Amber Burwell, Cameron Morris, Jeremiah Harmon, Daniel Harris, Mark Hunkele, Scott Robertson and Gage Warrick
  • Service Anniversary – 15 Years: Shawn Everett, Gabriel Ortiz, Jamie Woolard

Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 95 award-winning express carwashes across six states and five brands.

The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location, stated the press release.

EWC plans to open 25 additional locations in 2024.

You May Also Like

Kiki Milloy Car Wash Convos
Metro Express announces 2 new locations in Idaho
Carwash News

Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Each year, The Wash Tub selects a local non-profit organization to support through the sales of Fiesta medals. Haven for Hope is this year’s chosen beneficiary.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Wash Tub announced in a press release its partnership with the Alamo Heights High School Art Department for the creation of this year's Fiesta medal.

Each year, The Wash Tub selects a local non-profit organization to support through the sales of Fiesta medals.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
ZIPS Car Wash Convos shines on UNC lacrosse star

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In her episode, Caitlyn Wurzburger reveals her love for chocolate chips, her career highlights and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS Car Wash Convos - Caitlyn Wurzburger
El Car Wash celebrates opening with Wash for a Cause Weekend

MIAMI — Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, enjoyed free goodies and more.

By Rich DiPaolo
El Car Wash Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge , took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, enjoyed free goodies and more.
Greenhill Car Wash celebrates 15th anniversary

WILMINGTON, Del. — The company will hold a celebration with prizes, refreshments and carwash specials on April 27.

By Jennifer Clements
Greenhill Car Wash in Wilmington, Delaware,
ZIPS Car Wash Convos is back in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas softball’s catcher, Lauren Camenzind is the first of the Camenzind twins to ride shotgun through a ZIPS carwash.

By Jennifer Clements
Zips Car Wash Convos, featuring University of Arkansas Softball's sophomore catcher, Lauren Camenzind.

Other Posts

How to manage overtime at your carwash

Discover essential tips to ensure transparency, fair pay and employee satisfaction while managing overtime effectively.

By Oscar Collins
scales, money, wages
Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville

DALLAS — The opening marks the 10th Mammoth location under the PureMagic Carwash brand.

By Jennifer Clements
Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville
4 pillars of carwash operational excellence

Understanding the intricacies of running the business.

By David Begin and Mike Griggs
4 pillars of carwash operational excellence
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates 20 years

PLANO, Texas — The ZIPS Give Back Tour will hit communities beginning in June as ZIPS gives back $1,000 donations to veteran service organizations.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates 20 years