Express Wash Concepts hosts inaugural Washy Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to a press release, Express Wash Concepts (EWC) held its inaugural Washy Awards at Central Ohio’s Cherry Valley Hotel on March 21.

The awards were designed to recognize exceptional sites, as well as team member and partner contributions, stated the press release.

More than 80 attendees were present as 15 awards were distributed including Site Manager of the Year, Field Leader of the Year, Support MVP and 10- and 15-year tenure acknowledgements.

“We remain the top express carwash of choice in all of our markets because of the consistent hard work and dedication from our 950+ team members,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts. “It is humbling to stand among these dedicated industry leaders and proudly acknowledge their contributions to EWC’s overall success. It has always been our goal to grow this business alongside great people, and those deservingly recognized as 2024 Washy Award recipients are definitely key contributors in our past and continued success.”

Award categories and winners included:

Tech of the Year: Josh Johnson

Most Service Requests Completed: Shawn Wandersee

Most Innovative: Lisa Ellsworth

Site Manager of the Year: Tyler Osborne

Rookie of the Year (1 st year site manager): Chris Kriso

year site manager): Chris Kriso Assistant Manager of the Year: Joe Russell

Site with the Highest UWC Sales: Green Clean Express #516 (Site Manager Jacob Sauers)

Non-Profit of the Year: Avalon Foundation

Most Reliable: Tim Janasek

Customer Favorite: Halle Abdelrazek

Site with the Highest Wash Volume: Flying Ace Express #205 (Site Manager Samantha Plummer)

Field Leader of the Year: Annette Robbins

Support MVP: Nicholas Kovalick

Service Anniversary – 10 Years: Amber Burwell, Cameron Morris, Jeremiah Harmon, Daniel Harris, Mark Hunkele, Scott Robertson and Gage Warrick

Service Anniversary – 15 Years: Shawn Everett, Gabriel Ortiz, Jamie Woolard

Express Wash Concepts currently operates more than 95 award-winning express carwashes across six states and five brands.

The company’s popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of unlimited washing at any location, stated the press release.

EWC plans to open 25 additional locations in 2024.