International Carwash Association welcomes Ben Higgs

WHEATON, Ill. — According to a press release, International Carwash Association (ICA) announced the hiring of Ben Higgs as the latest addition to its learning and development team, enhancing its prestigious LEAD carwash manager training program.

Higgs brings a wealth of experience from the auto dealer market, enriching the team’s expertise in delivering exceptional educational programs to the carwash industry.

With over 16 years of experience in training and development, especially in customer service and software as a service, Higgs is well-equipped to contribute to the evolving educational landscape of the carwash industry.

His extensive background in account management, technical software training and team leadership aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the LEAD program.

“Bringing Ben into our team marks a significant enhancement in our educational capabilities,” said Claire Moore, chief learning officer at ICA. “His innovative approach to learning and profound insights into the auto service sector will be instrumental in advancing our LEAD program.”

CEO of ICA Eric Wulf stated, “The collective talent of our learning and development team, now boosted by Ben’s arrival, positions us uniquely to accelerate the growth of our LEAD platform. This enhancement will directly benefit retail carwash organizations, providing them with advanced training solutions to succeed in today’s dynamic market.”

ICA’s LEAD program is celebrated for its comprehensive approach to training and development, aimed at empowering carwash managers with the necessary tools and knowledge for industry success.

The joint efforts of seasoned professionals like Claire Moore, Kristen Figliulo and now Ben Higgs means the program will uphold its tradition of educational excellence, stated the press release.

Higgs expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team.

“I am excited to be part of International Carwash Association and to contribute to the LEAD program,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to impact the industry positively through effective training and development. I look forward to collaborating with the team and our community to shape the future of carwashing.”