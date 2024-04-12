 International Carwash Association welcomes Ben Higgs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

International Carwash Association welcomes Ben Higgs

WHEATON, Ill. — Higgs brings extensive experience from the auto dealer market to enhance the renowned LEAD carwash manager training program.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
ica welcomes ben higgs

WHEATON, Ill. — According to a press release, International Carwash Association (ICA) announced the hiring of Ben Higgs as the latest addition to its learning and development team, enhancing its prestigious LEAD carwash manager training program.

Related Articles

Higgs brings a wealth of experience from the auto dealer market, enriching the team’s expertise in delivering exceptional educational programs to the carwash industry.

With over 16 years of experience in training and development, especially in customer service and software as a service, Higgs is well-equipped to contribute to the evolving educational landscape of the carwash industry.

His extensive background in account management, technical software training and team leadership aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the LEAD program.

“Bringing Ben into our team marks a significant enhancement in our educational capabilities,” said Claire Moore, chief learning officer at ICA. “His innovative approach to learning and profound insights into the auto service sector will be instrumental in advancing our LEAD program.”

CEO of ICA Eric Wulf stated, “The collective talent of our learning and development team, now boosted by Ben’s arrival, positions us uniquely to accelerate the growth of our LEAD platform. This enhancement will directly benefit retail carwash organizations, providing them with advanced training solutions to succeed in today’s dynamic market.”

ICA’s LEAD program is celebrated for its comprehensive approach to training and development, aimed at empowering carwash managers with the necessary tools and knowledge for industry success.

The joint efforts of seasoned professionals like Claire Moore, Kristen Figliulo and now Ben Higgs means the program will uphold its tradition of educational excellence, stated the press release.

Higgs expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team.

“I am excited to be part of International Carwash Association and to contribute to the LEAD program,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to impact the industry positively through effective training and development. I look forward to collaborating with the team and our community to shape the future of carwashing.”

You May Also Like

Kiki Milloy Car Wash Convos
Metro Express announces 2 new locations in Idaho
Carwash News

El Car Wash celebrates opening with Wash for a Cause Weekend

MIAMI — Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, enjoyed free goodies and more.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
El Car Wash Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge , took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, enjoyed free goodies and more.

MIAMI — El Car Wash made a splash with their cool grand opening over the March 30 weekend.

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the ice bucket challenge and the upcoming Walk to Defeat ALS, customers texted “ICE10” to 22322 all weekend at checkout, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the ALS Association.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Greenhill Car Wash celebrates 15th anniversary

WILMINGTON, Del. — The company will hold a celebration with prizes, refreshments and carwash specials on April 27.

By Jennifer Clements
Greenhill Car Wash in Wilmington, Delaware,
ZIPS Car Wash Convos is back in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas softball’s catcher, Lauren Camenzind is the first of the Camenzind twins to ride shotgun through a ZIPS carwash.

By Jennifer Clements
Zips Car Wash Convos, featuring University of Arkansas Softball's sophomore catcher, Lauren Camenzind.
Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville

DALLAS — The opening marks the 10th Mammoth location under the PureMagic Carwash brand.

By Jennifer Clements
Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates 20 years

PLANO, Texas — The ZIPS Give Back Tour will hit communities beginning in June as ZIPS gives back $1,000 donations to veteran service organizations.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS Car Wash celebrates 20 years

Other Posts

How to manage overtime at your carwash

Discover essential tips to ensure transparency, fair pay and employee satisfaction while managing overtime effectively.

By Oscar Collins
scales, money, wages
4 pillars of carwash operational excellence

Understanding the intricacies of running the business.

By David Begin and Mike Griggs
4 pillars of carwash operational excellence
Soapy Joe’s celebrates 9th Soapy Joe’s Day, aims to set new Guinness World Record

SAN DIEGO — The company’s mascot will aim to set the official Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute to commemorate National High Five Day.

By Rich DiPaolo
Cars line up for their free carwash during an annual Soapy Joe's Day celebration.
Metro Express celebrates 50 years with golden giveaway 

IDAHO/WASHINGTON/MONTANA — In appreciation of its loyal customers, Metro Express Car Wash is offering their premium carwash service for free.

By Rich DiPaolo
Metro Express golden giveaway