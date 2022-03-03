Keeping site selection in clear sight

The formula seems easy enough. Beat competition with strategic marketing, an excellent product and unbeatable customer service. That should be enough to separate a busy carwash from an empty one. So, why do some capable operators who follow these pillars to success fall short of achieving goals and growing in some cases?

The answer could be in poor site selection.

As a loyal trade show attendee over the past decade-plus in this industry and through covering the market, I have listened to many experts stress the importance of proper site selection when addressing new investors.

Once the right plot of land is found for your area and business, pulling away from the competition rests on the aforementioned pillars to success. However, supporting those pillars is advanced site design.

What should a modern carwash look like? It’s a question we asked two growing operators for this month’s cover story.

Many carwash chains are building new, modern-looking washes with unabated focus on growth across the U.S. For others, keeping up appearances and refreshing the wash’s look is becoming more of a requirement and less of a recommendation these days.