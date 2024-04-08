 Wash Talk Ep. 195: The future is now' with Tim Hogue

Wash Talk Ep. 195: ‘The future is now’ with Tim Hogue

Tim Hogue discusses the essentials of innovative modern carwash design, including trends, sustainability and the role of automation.

By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Tim Hogue, CEO of Modernwash Buildings and Solutions

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo sits down with Tim Hogue, CEO of Modernwash Buildings and Solutions, to explore the keys to building an innovative modern carwash. Hogue shares insights on the characteristics of a well-designed carwash in 2024, how innovative features drive sales, the latest trends in carwash design and the importance of sustainability.

Operators can gain valuable advice on avoiding common pitfalls in carwash construction and learn about the impact of automation and smart systems on facility design. Join us as we uncover the secrets to staying ahead in the dynamic world of carwash innovation.

Tune in to this episode of Wash Talk and elevate your understanding of modern carwash design and construction.

For more information, visit www.modernwash.net.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

Colin Weatherwax, CEO of Cars For Kids,
OPW VWS acquires Transchem Group with Mack Ewing
Sean McKenna, Ryan McKenna real estate investment, McKenna Capital
Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 186: Noel Peña of DRN Data

Avatar
By Brian Ankney
Published:
Noel Peña Sr. Executive Director, Sales & Business Development DRN Data

In this insightful Wash Talk, Noel Pena from Digital Recognition Network (DRN) discusses the transformative impact of License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology in the carwash industry. This technology captures license plates to gather opt-in marketing data, enabling carwash owners to generate targeted leads by identifying potential customers based on their frequency of visits, household income and other attributes.

Wash Talk Ep. 185: Greg Tischner of Fuji Electric

Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric provides insights into the technical aspects and importance of VFDs and touchscreens in carwash systems.

By Brian Ankney
Greg Tischner from Fuji Electric
Wash Talk Ep. 184: What to know about Purchase Agreements

John-Michael Tamburro of Car Wash Advisory unravels the essential elements of a Purchase Agreement. He also provides tips for ensuring a smooth process.

By PCD Staff
John-Michael Tamburro, managing director of Car Wash Advisory.
Wash Talk Ep. 183: Checking in with Dave Hoffmann at Mammoth Holdings

In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings.

By Rich DiPaolo
Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings, back to the pod. In this episode, we dive into the state of the carwash industry and get some exciting updates from Mammoth Holdings
Wash Talk Ep. 182: Phil Marquart from Dencar Technology

Phil discusses carwash technology, focusing on the efficiency and effectiveness of automated systems.

By Brian Ankney
Phil Marquart from Dencar discusses the evolving landscape of carwash technology

PC&D Executive Spotlight: Jeff Pavone

Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors provides valuable perspectives on anticipated changes and shifts in the carwash industry and offers strategic advice on positioning companies for success.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 181: Kyle Martin of Oasis Car Wash Systems

Tune in to hear how Kyle Martin provides recommendations for those considering an in-bay tunnel system as well as offers insight on customized apps, lighting and membership models.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 180: Brian Mattingly of Welcomemat

Mattingly shares his vision of the future of carwashing including advancements in data collection and a focus on strong brand development.

By Brian Ankney
Wash Talk Ep. 179: WhiteWater Express Car Wash reaches 100 locations

Rich DiPaolo and Clayton Clark discuss WhiteWater’s mission to be a top operator in the carwash market and how it has adapted to changing market conditions over the past two years.

By Rich DiPaolo