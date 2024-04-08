Wash Talk Ep. 195: ‘The future is now’ with Tim Hogue

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo sits down with Tim Hogue, CEO of Modernwash Buildings and Solutions, to explore the keys to building an innovative modern carwash. Hogue shares insights on the characteristics of a well-designed carwash in 2024, how innovative features drive sales, the latest trends in carwash design and the importance of sustainability.

Operators can gain valuable advice on avoiding common pitfalls in carwash construction and learn about the impact of automation and smart systems on facility design. Join us as we uncover the secrets to staying ahead in the dynamic world of carwash innovation.

Tune in to this episode of Wash Talk and elevate your understanding of modern carwash design and construction.

