Rinsed completes integration with DRB® Patheon®

NEW YORK — Rinsed announced its integration with DRB Patheon in a press release.

Patheon is a leading point-of-sale system for the carwash industry, stated the press release.

This integration demonstrates Rinsed’s ongoing commitment to supporting more DRB customers as one of its Certified Interface Developers, continued the press release.

Through this collaboration, both Rinsed and DRB aim to offer advanced technology solutions that enable carwash operators to more effectively engage with and manage their customers.

Rinsed Co-founder and CEO Austin Esecson stated, “Rinsed is excited to expand our partnership with DRB and now support their next generation Patheon system. We expect this integration will help ensure a seamless transition for operators and their customers at the wash when upgrading from SiteWatch to Patheon.”

This integration allows Patheon customers to access key features from Rinsed, including:

Enhanced customer dashboards that provide a detailed view of customer engagement, membership trends and campaign effectiveness.

Advanced marketing tools for implementing automated and targeted communications via email and text message.

The Rinsed integration with Patheon was completed in March 2024 and is already supporting active Patheon customers.

“This is an example of how DRB works with key technology partners through our industry-leading Certified Interface Developers program,” said Ian Williams, president of DRB. “With these partners, we can help carwash operators streamline their operations and enjoy a better overall technology experience.”

Rinsed and DRB Patheon will have a live virtual demonstration on April 17th at 12 p.m. ET.

You can register for the live virtual demonstration here.