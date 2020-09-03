Rebounding from an unusual year

Just when you’ve seen it all, then you experience 2020.

To say this year has been unusual might be the understatement of the millennium.

At the time of writing this column, a tropical storm in early August is spinning up the East Coast during a week when professional sports are returning to odd playoff formats and seasons — with no fans in attendance. And, my favorite New York team is playing its “home” games over 500 miles away in Toronto, Canada. In a “bubble.” Furthermore, my local carwash took down its vacuums a few months back, and they’re still missing.

If nothing else, this year has certainly shown us a little of everything.

Who knew that when the U.S. turned the calendar on Jan. 1st this year that social distancing; masks; outdoor dining; constant handwashing; taking down carwash vacuums; modifying business hours; and having a heightened sense of awareness, health and hygiene were in the cards? Who dealt this hand, and can we get a reshuffle please?

Of course, these unusual factors pale in comparison to the lives lost and the businesses that have shuttered or struggled to stay afloat during these unprecedented times. Our thoughts go out to those families and businesses that have been severely affected by coronavirus and its effects.