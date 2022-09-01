 Top 50 Conveyor Carwash List prep is underway
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Top 50 Conveyor Carwash List prep is underway

on

Featured profile: All American Car Wash

on

Featured profile: Big League Car Wash

on

Featured profile: Gleaux Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 77: Building Carwash Culture

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 127: Offering Free Vacuums

Amid rising costs, we wondered if free vacs for customers has a substantial ROI.

Wash Talk ep. 126: Executive Series — Magnolia Wash Holdings

Insights from CEO Jose Costa about what drives success for the leading carwash brand.

Wash Talk ep. 125: 2022 NRCC Preview

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Conveyors and Tunnels

Top 50 Conveyor Carwash List prep is underway

The research to validate the information and compile the 2022 list has commenced.
Advertisement
 

on

Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.

Do you currently own and operate 16 or more conveyor carwash locations? If so, we want to hear from you. As summer turns to fall, the editors of this publication follow the annual steps to compile the industry’s most trusted list of leading carwash operators in the conveyor segment based on their projected number of operating locations at year’s end.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

If you are unfamiliar with the list, please visit Carwash.com’s “Top 50” page, which can be found right from our homepage. This year, we are asking all qualifying conveyor carwashes to submit their information by Oct. 3.

In addition to our list — and we expect many changes as has been the case over the past few years — we are working with some industry insiders who have followed our list for many years for reactions and insights. The 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List is scheduled to be published in the December 2022 issue.

As summer turns to fall, the carwash industry, especially operators in the northeast, gather for the annual Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC). Our publication has you covered for need to know information on this annual convention. 

Advertisement

As you might have seen on Carwash.com and in Carwash eNews, I interviewed Dave Ellard and John Shalbey Jr., co-chairmen of NRCC 2022, for an episode of Unscripted. The event, which is hosted this year by the New England Carwash Association (NECA), carries on from last year’s promise of a “renewed” educational focus so planning ahead is key to productive trade show attendance.

“Set some goals, make a plan to visit specific vendors if you are shopping for a particular piece of equipment or service and follow it, but make sure to build in some flexibility to ensure you get it all in. With 350-plus exhibits, there is a lot of ground to cover,” recommends Shalbey Jr. 

Advertisement

In addition to our online coverage, we have also produced and distributed our Exhibit Product Guide for NRCC 2022, which contains the event’s exhibitor listing, schedule of events and floor plan.

You can find it at Carwash.com for easy mobile viewing or, if you are at the show, please stop by booth 105 for a free copy.

In this issue, we have several articles of interest. We hope you enjoy the issue as much as we did. If you have any interest in contributing to our content, either online or in print, feel free to reach out for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Conveyors and Tunnels: Featured profile: Bliss Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels: Top 50: Tracking industry trends

Conveyors and Tunnels: The 2021 Top 50 List Unveiled

Conveyors and Tunnels: Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing