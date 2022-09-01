Top 50 Conveyor Carwash List prep is underway

Do you currently own and operate 16 or more conveyor carwash locations? If so, we want to hear from you. As summer turns to fall, the editors of this publication follow the annual steps to compile the industry’s most trusted list of leading carwash operators in the conveyor segment based on their projected number of operating locations at year’s end.
If you are unfamiliar with the list, please visit Carwash.com’s “Top 50” page, which can be found right from our homepage. This year, we are asking all qualifying conveyor carwashes to submit their information by Oct. 3.
In addition to our list — and we expect many changes as has been the case over the past few years — we are working with some industry insiders who have followed our list for many years for reactions and insights. The 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List is scheduled to be published in the December 2022 issue.
As summer turns to fall, the carwash industry, especially operators in the northeast, gather for the annual Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC). Our publication has you covered for need to know information on this annual convention.
As you might have seen on Carwash.com and in Carwash eNews, I interviewed Dave Ellard and John Shalbey Jr., co-chairmen of NRCC 2022, for an episode of Unscripted. The event, which is hosted this year by the New England Carwash Association (NECA), carries on from last year’s promise of a “renewed” educational focus so planning ahead is key to productive trade show attendance.
“Set some goals, make a plan to visit specific vendors if you are shopping for a particular piece of equipment or service and follow it, but make sure to build in some flexibility to ensure you get it all in. With 350-plus exhibits, there is a lot of ground to cover,” recommends Shalbey Jr.
In addition to our online coverage, we have also produced and distributed our Exhibit Product Guide for NRCC 2022, which contains the event’s exhibitor listing, schedule of events and floor plan.
You can find it at Carwash.com for easy mobile viewing or, if you are at the show, please stop by booth 105 for a free copy.
In this issue, we have several articles of interest. We hope you enjoy the issue as much as we did. If you have any interest in contributing to our content, either online or in print, feel free to reach out for more information.