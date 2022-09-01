Top 50 Conveyor Carwash List prep is underway

Do you currently own and operate 16 or more conveyor carwash locations? If so, we want to hear from you. As summer turns to fall, the editors of this publication follow the annual steps to compile the industry’s most trusted list of leading carwash operators in the conveyor segment based on their projected number of operating locations at year’s end.

Click Here to Read More

If you are unfamiliar with the list, please visit Carwash.com’s “Top 50” page, which can be found right from our homepage. This year, we are asking all qualifying conveyor carwashes to submit their information by Oct. 3.

In addition to our list — and we expect many changes as has been the case over the past few years — we are working with some industry insiders who have followed our list for many years for reactions and insights. The 2022 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List is scheduled to be published in the December 2022 issue.

As summer turns to fall, the carwash industry, especially operators in the northeast, gather for the annual Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC). Our publication has you covered for need to know information on this annual convention.