NRCC 2023 Schedule of Events

Monday, Oct. 2

3:30 – 6:00 p.m. | Virtual Wash Tour

Join Tom Hoffman Jr. while we expand our horizons for a “virtual” tour of four of the most innovative and forward-thinking washes we could find from the comfort of the Atlantic City Convention Center. This standing-room-only seminar of washes is a must-see and includes two out-of-market sites to impress!

Featured sites include:

• Rojo (John Shalbey Jr.), Walpole and Norwood, Massachusetts

• Gleam Car Wash (Emilie Baratta), Denver, Colorado

• Chesapeake Car Wash (Tom Morris), Chesapeake, Maryland

• Quick Clean Car Wash (Bob Brown), Lee’s Summit, Missouri

The NYSCWA is this session’s host; it is sponsored by Sergeant Sudz.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. | Simoniz Celebration: Cocktails & Conversation

Location: Hollywood Ballroom, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

All are welcome to attend this expanded Simoniz Celebration: Cocktails & Conversation, thanks to the long-time NRCC supporter, sponsor and exhibitor. This exceptional opportunity to mix and mingle with fellow operators and suppliers will set the tone for an exceptional 33rd NRCC! Pre-registration is required. The registration link is available at www.nrccshow.com.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

7:30 – 8:45 a.m. (program starts at 7:45 a.m.) | Early Bird Panel & Breakfast

Moderated by John Shalbey Jr. of Rojo Car Wash, this show favorite is a candid, unscripted panel discussion with seasoned operators who will answer any and all questions relating to carwashing. Ask or text questions at the event — as well as before — to [email protected]. The only topic off limits is pricing!

Panelists include:

• MCA: Mike Ashley, Virginia Car Wash Industries Inc., Toms Brook, Virginia

• CCA: Steve Sause, Cloud10, Darien, Connecticut

• NYSCWA: Amanda Kubarek, K & S Car Wash, Auburn, New York

• CWONJ: Dan Saidel, Premier Car Wash, Metuchen, New Jersey

The NECA is this seminar’s host.

9:00 – 9:45 a.m. | Your Unlimited Program — Is it Return or Rechurn?

Chris Brown, owner and founder of Myrrh Consulting, a performance management firm based in Orlando, Florida, has been helping companies design and install training and high-performance service-based sales techniques in more than 100 markets. He has also worked with more than 60 of the carwash industry’s best operations to make them even better.

In this seminar, Brown will provide tips for mastering the unlimited sales-process while minimizing financial fallout. His real-world insights will drive your unlimited capture rate, keep churn in check and ensure your guests are happy and customers for life.

The MCA is this seminar’s host.

10:00 – 10:45 a.m. | Ask the “Marketing Experts!”

Moderated by Nick Lopez of Bubble Bath Car Wash, Ask the “Marketing Experts!” is your opportunity to broach any marketing question you have to a panel of true experts. “I have some money to spend on marketing. Where should I put it?” “What is the role of community/cause marketing, and how can I measure it?” “What is AI, and how do I use it to save time?” “What are the trends in social media marketing?”

Join us for an open Q&A session on anything and everything carwash marketing. Ask or text questions at the event — as well as before — to [email protected].

Panelists include:

• Wade Keith, Breeze Thru Car Wash

• Kacy Erdelyi, Spark Car Wash

• Victoria Perez, Bubble Bath Car Wash

The CWONJ is this seminar’s host.

11:00 – 11:45 a.m. | 2023 NRCC Keynote Speaker: Mark Denton

International award-winning leadership expert and celebrated speaker Mark Denton is an expert on navigating turbulent waters in life and business. He has competed in countless races and sailed more than 80,000 miles across the world’s most hostile oceans. His gripping keynote will draw on his 20-plus years of consulting while helping some of the world’s greatest organizations reshape their cultures and improve their resilience, especially in times of disruption and change.

“His shear courage and will to overcome incredible odds, while working in a team environment, is nothing short of inspiring. This will be another ‘must see’ keynote at the NRCC,” said NRCC Show Chairman Bob Rossini, Connecticut Carwash Association.

The CCA is this seminar’s host; it is sponsored by Micrologic and innovateIT.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. | Awards Luncheon

The CCA is the awards luncheon host; this event is sponsored by CarWash Superstore.

1:00 – 6:00 p.m. | Exhibits Open

5:45 – 6:45 p.m. | Welcome Reception

Open to all attendees, this event in the ACCC Atrium features “Jersey” snacks, beer and wine, compliments of longtime sponsor ICS. It’s a great opportunity to kick back after a long day of education and taking in the expansive show floor with friends old and new. $500 cash prize and Yeti cooler giveaway.

This event is sponsored by ICS.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8:30 – 10:00 a.m. | Remarkable Customer Service with Chick-fil-A’s Arthur Greeno

Bestselling author of “Breaking Conformity” and former Chick-fil-A multi-store owner/operator Arthur Greeno will share the company’s secret sauce on just how it accomplishes “Remarkable Customer Service” day in and day out — and it’s not just about training! If you want to provide customer service that people remark about, come hear what Greeno has to share, and walk away with a new outlook you can bring back to your wash!

The NYSCWA is this session’s host; it is sponsored by DRB.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Exhibits Open



This information is accurate as of 08/14/2023. Check www.nrccshow.com for updated information.