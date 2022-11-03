2022 Top 50 Conveyor Carwash List preview

When referencing our annual Top 50 List of U.S. Conveyor Carwashes, this month’s cover story author, Steve Gaudreau, sums it up as “… one of the most anticipated news events of the year in the carwash industry.”

Click Here to Read More

That anticipation has been growing in recent years as top chains have increased their number of locations. While still considered highly fragmented at the operator level, our annual list has shown significant growth among the top 50 conveyor chains in the U.S. market — some through intense acquisition and development activity.

While we’re still in the middle stages of verifying the information for this year’s list at the time of writing this, interesting changes are starting to surface.

In our 2017 list, for example, the fifth largest conveyor carwash operator at the time verified operating 50 locations. For the 2022 list, it looks like the requirement to make the fifth spot might be almost four times that mark. Also, as noted in our 2017 list, the minimum baseline to make the list was nine locations. While it’s still too early to tell, that number might be double this year when compared to 2017.