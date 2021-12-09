The 2021 Top 50 List Unveiled

Welcome to Professional Carwashing & Detailing’s Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List. For those who are unfamiliar with our publication’s list, each year we publish an account of the largest chains in the conveyorized segment of the professional carwash industry.

Over recent years, our list has been more accurate and complete thanks to the assistance of the companies you will see listed later in this issue as well as key industry partnerships that help us fact-check our findings. Although the list is becoming more and more difficult to compile due to the quick pace of mergers, acquisitions and consolidations — location numbers on the list seemingly change weekly — we take every step possible to ensure the list’s accuracy and credibility. Part of our research strategy includes an initial invitation for all tunnel carwashes to submit their information for consideration. This year, we started that process in early August. If your carwash is not on this year’s list but you believe you should be or will be in a position to make the list next year, please email me at [email protected]

After the initial invitation is posted to Carwash.com and on Carwash eNews, which are both free resources for the professional car care industry, I follow up with each individual carwash chain on the list to verify year-end projection information. A large majority of chains on the list this year verified their company information with me. Without these individuals’ help and prompt response, the validity of the Top 50 List simply is not possible. Thank you again to all the chains that took time to work with me this year to update their information. For the chains that did not respond — there were only a few this year — please understand that several attempts to reach a representative at your business was made over the past four months. Please feel free to email me and we will be sure to reach out again for next year’s list.

