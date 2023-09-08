33rd annual NRCC bound to be the best

It’s that time of year again, when the carwash sector, particularly operators in the northeastern region, convene in Atlantic City Oct. 2-4 for the annual Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC).

This year’s show boasts a record-breaking sold-out trade show floor, thought-provoking speakers to get you motivated to improve your business, networking and educational events included for all guests, giveaways and much more.

With so much being offered it’s important to go into the show with a plan on which vendors are must-sees if you’re in the market for particular equipment or services. You might want to check if you need to pre-register for events or seminars you’d like attend as well.

We sat down with this year’s chairmanBob Rossini, before the show to get his take on the event’s past success and what attendees can expect this year.

“The success of the 2022 show, with 358 booths, demonstrated that everyone was ready to leave COVID behind and re-energize themselves and their business,” Rossini said. “This year’s show, our 33rd, is also record-breaking. We have sold out at 385 booths (and have a waiting list) and plan to expand our show floor footprint in 2024.”

Catch the full interview with Rossini in our NRCC Exhibit Product Guide. This publication is your source for essential details about this annual event. Stop by the PC&D booth at booth #115 to pick up a copy of our Exhibit Product Guide, which includes a schedule of events, trade show floor map, exhibitor listing and information to help you navigate the show. A mobile version of the guide can also be found on our website, Carwash.com.

Top 50

It’s also the time of year when the PC&D team starts its compilation of the Top 50 conveyor carwashes. Do you currently own and operate 16 or more conveyor carwash locations? If so, we want to hear from you. Ours is the industry’s most trusted list of leading carwash operators in the conveyor segment based on their projected number of operating locations at year’s end. This year, we are asking all qualifying conveyor carwashes to submit their information by Oct. 3.

In order to be considered, please send the following information to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected]:

The name of the carwash chain

Website address

Number of locations (expected by Dec. 31, 2023)

The location of the carwash’s headquarters or where the first location was opened.

Previous lists can be found at Carwash.com’s “Top 50” page, which you can access right from our homepage. Be sure to keep an eye out for our December 2023 issue to see who made the 2023 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List!