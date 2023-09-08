 33rd annual NRCC bound to be the best

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Industry Events

33rd annual NRCC bound to be the best

This year’s show boasts a record-breaking sold-out trade show floor, thought-provoking speakers to get you motivated to improve your business, networking and educational events included for all guests, giveaways and much more.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo

It’s that time of year again, when the carwash sector, particularly operators in the northeastern region, convene in Atlantic City Oct. 2-4 for the annual Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC).

Related Articles

This year’s show boasts a record-breaking sold-out trade show floor, thought-provoking speakers to get you motivated to improve your business, networking and educational events included for all guests, giveaways and much more.

With so much being offered it’s important to go into the show with a plan on which vendors are must-sees if you’re in the market for particular equipment or services. You might want to check if you need to pre-register for events or seminars you’d like attend as well. 

We sat down with this year’s chairmanBob Rossini, before the show to get his take on the event’s past success and what attendees can expect this year. 

“The success of the 2022 show, with 358 booths, demonstrated that everyone was ready to leave COVID behind and re-energize themselves and their business,” Rossini said. “This year’s show, our 33rd, is also record-breaking. We have sold out at 385 booths (and have a waiting list) and plan to expand our show floor footprint in 2024.”

Catch the full interview with Rossini in our NRCC Exhibit Product Guide. This publication is your source for essential details about this annual event. Stop by the PC&D booth at booth #115 to pick up a copy of our Exhibit Product Guide, which includes a schedule of events, trade show floor map, exhibitor listing and information to help you navigate the show. A mobile version of the guide can also be found on our website, Carwash.com.

Top 50

It’s also the time of year when the PC&D team starts its compilation of the Top 50 conveyor carwashes. Do you currently own and operate 16 or more conveyor carwash locations? If so, we want to hear from you. Ours is the industry’s most trusted list of leading carwash operators in the conveyor segment based on their projected number of operating locations at year’s end. This year, we are asking all qualifying conveyor carwashes to submit their information by Oct. 3.

In order to be considered, please send the following information to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected]:

  • The name of the carwash chain
  • Website address
  • Number of locations (expected by Dec. 31, 2023)
  • The location of the carwash’s headquarters or where the first location was opened.

Previous lists can be found at Carwash.com’s “Top 50” page, which you can access right from our homepage. Be sure to keep an eye out for our December 2023 issue to see who made the 2023 Top 50 U.S. Conveyor Chain List!

You May Also Like

Industry Events

Mark Your Calendars: NRCC, Oct. 2-4, 2023

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Early bird pricing for the 32nd annual NRCC is available until Sept. 15, 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC) returns to Atlantic City, Oct. 2-4, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, according to the show’s website.

The NRCC is an alliance of volunteers from five carwash associations: the Connecticut Carwash Association (CCA), New England Carwash Association (NECA), New York State Car Wash Association (NYSCWA), the Car Wash Operators of New Jersey (CWONJ) and the Mid-Atlantic Carwash Association (MCA).

Read Full Article

More Industry Events Posts
Chick-fil-A’s Arthur Greeno to speak at NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The best-selling author will share the company’s secret sauce on how they accomplish “Remarkable Customer Service” at the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention.

By PCD Staff
Best-selling author of “Breaking Conformity” and former Chick-fil-A multi-store owner/operator Arthur Greeno
2 industry legends honored in ICA Hall of Fame

Industry legends Frank Dorsa and Manuel “Manny” Lozano were inducted during ICA’s Hall of Fame Celebration.

By PCD Staff
OPW exhibits new wash technologies at The Car Wash Show™

OPW VWS has introduced at the show four of its newest vehicle wash technologies from product brands PDQ Mfg. and Belanger.

By PCD Staff
At International Drying Corporation: Booths 1959, 426 and 265

Be sure to check out these booths while at The Car Wash Show™.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Submissions open for 2023 Top 50 list

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list? The deadline for Top 50 submissions is Oct. 3.

By PCD Staff
Detailing for newbies 

What should new detailers focus on and, as important, not focus on?

By Bud Abraham
Mentoring through a changing workforce 

How carwash operators and detailers can overcome a changing workforce with mentoring.

By Lirel Holt
It’s time to move beyond memberships

Here’s why carwashers should focus on retail customers more.

By Austin Esecson