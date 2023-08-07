 Submissions open for 2023 Top 50 list

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Submissions open for 2023 Top 50 list

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list? The deadline for Top 50 submissions is Oct. 3.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team is preparing the 2023 Top 50 list of the largest conveyor carwash chains in the U.S. based on number of locations.

Related Articles

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list?

Will this year’s list continue to feature the familiar names and brands the carwash industry has known for decades or will new operators break into the mix?

In order to be considered, please send the following information to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by Oct. 3:

  • The name of the carwash chain
  • Website address
  • Number of locations (expected by Dec. 31, 2023)
  • The location of the carwash’s headquarters or where the first location was opened.

Any conveyor location scheduled to open by the end of the year can be included in the total.

Which carwash chains will make it onto our 2023 Top 50 list? Stay tuned for PC&D’s December issue to find out.

For a look at last year’s list, click HERE.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash now washing in 25 states

FARGO, N.D. — ZIPS is celebrating its grand opening of their first carwash in Fargo, North Dakota, this weekend.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

FARGO, N.D. — ZIPS Car Wash is now serving customers in 25 states with the grand opening of their first carwash in Fargo, North Dakota, the company announced in a press release.

To celebrate, ZIPS is offering its best wash, the Get It All, free July 25–31 at ZIPS Car Wash, 1345 25th Ave. in South Fargo.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Splash Car Wash opens new express wash

MILFORD, Conn. — The latest wash is equipped with a 130-foot conveyor tunnel, 18 free self service vacuum stations and a free mat cleaning room.

By PCD Staff
Silverstar opens 4th Fargo area location

FARGO, N.D. — Two additional locations in the Fargo-Moorhead area will open soon, according to the company.

By PCD Staff
Big Dan’s Car Wash acquires Sud Stop

BRADENTON, Fla. — The site is closed for renovations and rebranding and plans to reopen on July 27.

By PCD Staff
Quick Quack celebrates 200th store location

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The company credits its dedicated team and loyal customers for being instrumental in its growth.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Clean Express breaks ground on 8th Toledo area location

MAUMEE, Ohio — The event took place on July 7, marking the beginning of construction for the new Clean Express Auto Wash facility.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts
FCPT announces sale leaseback of 9 carwash properties

MILL VALLEY, Calif. — The properties were acquired for $40 million from a top five operator via a sale-leaseback.

By PCD Staff
M&A, mergers and acquisitions
Caliber Car Wash expands in Alabama with new location

SARALAND, Ala. — The company offered free washes for two weeks in celebration of its grand opening.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash grand opens over 50 new and refreshed locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to three new sites, the retailer also opened updated and rebranded sites in Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Michigan.

By PCD Staff