Submissions open for 2023 Top 50 list

AKRON, Ohio — The Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) team is preparing the 2023 Top 50 list of the largest conveyor carwash chains in the U.S. based on number of locations.

Do you own multiple conveyor carwash locations and think you can make it onto this year’s list?

Will this year’s list continue to feature the familiar names and brands the carwash industry has known for decades or will new operators break into the mix?

In order to be considered, please send the following information to Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo at [email protected] by Oct. 3:

The name of the carwash chain

Website address

Number of locations (expected by Dec. 31, 2023)

The location of the carwash’s headquarters or where the first location was opened.

Any conveyor location scheduled to open by the end of the year can be included in the total.

Which carwash chains will make it onto our 2023 Top 50 list? Stay tuned for PC&D’s December issue to find out.

For a look at last year’s list, click HERE.