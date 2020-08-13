Financing distressed carwash acquisitions

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly hindered businesses across the country, and the carwash industry is no exception. When economies are hampered, businesses hurt.

We are heading in a direction where businesses, including some carwashes, will fail, which will naturally bring about more distressed opportunities to purchase. The underlying reasons why these carwashes fail vary, and the people looking to buy them have a number of avenues to procure purchase financing.

There are a number of reasons why a carwash can fail during this current economic downturn. Many small market operators will have purchased their first carwashes and were ignorant of the industry trends and norms. These owners may have struggled to run profitable businesses even without dealing with the COVID-19 tragedy.

The other side of the coin has brought large conglomerates, such as opportunity funds, that have seen less-than-expected returns and are ready to cut their losses. Many large firms invest in carwashes because they think that carwashes work like traditional real estate. The reality is, carwashes don’t work like traditional real estate, because you need really good, local operators. A local operator has more insight into the daily needs of the business’ customers and has a deeper vested interest in the community.

Distressed carwashes will generate interested buyers in buying them, and there are a couple of financing options to invest in them.

This option allows you to directly purchase the debt from the bank and play the lender’s role. This route is best suited for opportunistic investors that have the money, because most lenders would not give out a loan for a distressed business. Furthermore, you will have to close quickly due to the nature of the situation.