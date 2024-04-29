D&S Car Wash Supply announces new CEO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — D&S Car Wash Supply (D&S), a portfolio company of Lometa Capital Partners and a manufacturer and supplier of carwash equipment and ancillary supplies and services, announced in a press release a significant change in its executive leadership team with the appointment of Dave Smith as the new CEO.

Dave will maintain his current role on the board and Tim Huntington will assume the role of chief operating officer.

Dave brings his extensive experience in PE-backed management to D&S, having previously held the CEO position at ASPEQ Heating Group under Industrial Growth Partners and Bunker Hill Capital, and at O’Brien Corporation under Industrial Growth Partners.

With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, Dave is poised to lead D&S through its next phase of strategic development and expansion allowing the company to reach unseen heights.

Commenting on the appointment, D&S’s Board of Directors expressed confidence in Dave’s ability to steer the company towards continued success.

“Dave’s strategic vision, leadership acumen and ability to aggressively execute the strategic plan make him the ideal choice to lead D&S into the future,” said Vince Smith, chairman of the board.

As part of this transition, Tim Huntington, who has served as CEO since 2022, will assume the role of chief operating officer.

Tim will leverage his operational expertise and deep understanding of D&S’s business to support Dave in executing the company’s strategic initiatives.

“I am honored to join D&S as its new CEO and look forward to working closely with the talented team here to drive innovation, deliver value to our customers and achieve new heights of success,” said Smith. “I also want to express my gratitude to Tim for his leadership and contributions to the company and am excited to collaborate with him in his new role.”

D&S remains committed to its mission of adding value and improving profitability for the everyday carwash owner, and with this leadership transition, the company is well-positioned for future growth and continued excellence.