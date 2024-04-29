 D&S Car Wash Supply announces new CEO

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

D&S Car Wash Supply announces new CEO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Dave Smith will now be the CEO of D&S, and Tim Huntington will now assume the role of chief operating officer.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — D&S Car Wash Supply (D&S), a portfolio company of Lometa Capital Partners and a manufacturer and supplier of carwash equipment and ancillary supplies and services, announced in a press release a significant change in its executive leadership team with the appointment of Dave Smith as the new CEO.

Related Articles

Dave will maintain his current role on the board and Tim Huntington will assume the role of chief operating officer.

Dave brings his extensive experience in PE-backed management to D&S, having previously held the CEO position at ASPEQ Heating Group under Industrial Growth Partners and Bunker Hill Capital, and at O’Brien Corporation under Industrial Growth Partners.

With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, Dave is poised to lead D&S through its next phase of strategic development and expansion allowing the company to reach unseen heights.

Commenting on the appointment, D&S’s Board of Directors expressed confidence in Dave’s ability to steer the company towards continued success.

“Dave’s strategic vision, leadership acumen and ability to aggressively execute the strategic plan make him the ideal choice to lead D&S into the future,” said Vince Smith, chairman of the board.

As part of this transition, Tim Huntington, who has served as CEO since 2022, will assume the role of chief operating officer.

Tim will leverage his operational expertise and deep understanding of D&S’s business to support Dave in executing the company’s strategic initiatives.

“I am honored to join D&S as its new CEO and look forward to working closely with the talented team here to drive innovation, deliver value to our customers and achieve new heights of success,” said Smith. “I also want to express my gratitude to Tim for his leadership and contributions to the company and am excited to collaborate with him in his new role.”

D&S remains committed to its mission of adding value and improving profitability for the everyday carwash owner, and with this leadership transition, the company is well-positioned for future growth and continued excellence.

You May Also Like

Arkansas softball star highlighted in ZIPS Car Wash Convos™
OPW announces Dover Scholars Program winners
Vizza Wash, LP acquires and rebrands Wet-N-Jet
Carwash News

SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico

LEBANON, Pa.— Discover how Christian Rosa-Garcia from San Juan, Puerto Rico, became an exclusive master trainer for SB3 Ceramic Coatings.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico

LEBANON, Pa.— SB3 Coatings in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, announced in a press release that highly certified automotive detailer Christian Rosa-Garcia, owner of Fashion Exposure & Auto Spa in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has earned an exclusive master trainer certification for the installation of SB3 Ceramic Coatings for the entire island of Puerto Rico.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
PC&D welcomes Kyle Alexander

AKRON, Ohio — Kyle Alexander joins PC&D after three years in television news where he was a multimedia journalist and meteorologist.

By Rich DiPaolo
Three master detailers to be caretakers for vintage cars at car show

ENCINITAS, Calif. — The detailers will be offering white glove care to two cars worth over a combined $85 million.

By Kyle Alexander
Three master detailers to be caretakers for vintage cars at car show
University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neely Taylor chats about her softball journey, bedtime routines, and more in this week’s ZIPS Car Wash Convo™.

By Kyle Alexander
University of Memphis softball star featured in Car Wash Convos™
Firmament leads investment in Sparkle Express Car Wash Group

NEW YORK — Sparkle’s expansion receives a boost with Firmament’s backing, promising optimized operations and market penetration.

By Kyle Alexander
Firmament leads investment in Sparkle Express Car Wash Group

Other Posts

Whistle Express Car Wash acquires Rainforest Car Wash locations

CLEVELAND — Five new and rebranded locations will more than double the fast-growing Whistle Express Car Wash chain.

By Kyle Alexander
Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center wins three awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Awards are from two of South Florida’s largest publications, The Palm Beach Post and South Florida Business Journal.

By Kyle Alexander
Mint Eco Car Wash logo
Express Wash Concepts hosts inaugural Washy Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Washy Awards recognized exceptional sites and team member contributions, as well as long term service anniversaries.

By Kyle Alexander
Soapy Joe’s to celebrate ninth Soapy Joe’s Day

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe’s celebration also includes sign-ups for free Magic Joe carwashes and trying to break a world record.

By Kyle Alexander
Soapy Joe's to celebrate ninth Soapy Joe's Day