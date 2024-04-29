 Big Dan’s Car Wash opens two new locations

ROME, Ga. — The expansion brings express carwash services to two new locations to Orlando, Florida, and Kennesaw, Georgia.

By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo

ROME, Ga. — In a press release, Big Dan’s Car Wash announced the opening of two new locations, its 19th in Orlando, Florida, and 20th in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Located at 12600 John Young Pkwy., this expansion is the company’s second site in Orlando.

Their third Orlando site is expected to open at the end of May.

The Kennesaw, Georgia, site is the eighth location in Georgia.

An exterior express carwash, Big Dan’s is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It offers customers numerous free amenities, including air fresheners, microfiber towels, vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air to clean tight spaces, glass and interior cleaners and mat washing stations.

To celebrate these openings, the company is offering free washes for several days and reduced membership prices on its unlimited wash club packages.

During the first month of operation, customers can join any unlimited wash club and pay just $5 monthly for the first three months.

“Three years ago, we had two employees and one recently acquired wash. We talked about and dreamed about building an express carwash brand that would set the bar for customer satisfaction by offering a best-in-class product across the southeast. Having just opened our 20th location, I’m proud to see our dream is just getting started,” said Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

Everyone who purchases a wash club membership during the first month of operation will be entered into a giveaway for Big Dan’s Signature The Auto-Graphx5 unlimited membership for a year, and items from Big Dan’s SWAG bag.

Big Dan’s Chief Operating Officer Tripp Flournoy stated, “Our commitment to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service stems from our unwavering belief that our customers deserve nothing but the best. It’s not just about meeting expectations. It’s about exceeding them every time.”

With the opening of each new location, Big Dan’s selects a charity and donates the first $5,000 in proceeds from unlimited wash club memberships.

With these openings, Big Dan’s will support the work of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida and the James T. Anderson Boys and Girls Club, stated the press release.

The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.

The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.

That experience starts by offering a best-in-class product, providing the most convenient locations, state-of-the-art technology and equipment, top-of-the-line chemicals, friendly, well-trained team members, long tunnels that clean your car better and faster, numerous free amenities and a competitively priced single wash and unlimited wash club program.

The company currently has 20 sites open and ten under construction.

The corporate office in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations.

SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico

LEBANON, Pa.— Discover how Christian Rosa-Garcia from San Juan, Puerto Rico, became an exclusive master trainer for SB3 Ceramic Coatings.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
SB3 Coatings certifies first master trainer representing Puerto Rico

LEBANON, Pa.— SB3 Coatings in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, announced in a press release that highly certified automotive detailer Christian Rosa-Garcia, owner of Fashion Exposure & Auto Spa in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has earned an exclusive master trainer certification for the installation of SB3 Ceramic Coatings for the entire island of Puerto Rico.

Read Full Article

