Willkomm family to expand Rocket Wash to Pleasant Prairie - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Willkomm family to expand Rocket Wash to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — This is the fifth installment of the Willkomm family's Rocket Wash in Southeastern Wisconsin.

By Kyle Alexander
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — According to a press release, the Willkomm family is expanding their popular Rocket Wash to a second location in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin in 2025.

The new Rocket Wash will be located at Hwy 31 and Hwy 165 in the village of Pleasant Prairie.

This will make a total of five Rocket Washes in Southeastern Wisconsin, two in Racine county and three in Kenosha county.

Rocket Wash has consistently been voted the best carwash every year since 2017 in the Racine

Journal Times and Kenosha News polls, stated the press release.

“We are thrilled to bring a new Rocket Wash to this site,” explains Michael Willkomm, co-

owner. “Customers that are signed up for our popular monthly unlimited clubs will be able to use

their membership at any of our five convenient Rocket Wash locations throughout Racine and

Kenosha. Other benefits with every wash include year-round free mat washing for both molded

and flat mats, free air for tires and free vacuums.”

The Willkomm Companies is a local family-owned and operated company serving Southeastern

Wisconsin since 1946.

For over seventy-five years, Willkomms have provided Southeastern Wisconsin with quality Mobil products at Jerry Willkomm Inc., continued the press release.

Since then, the Willkomms have expanded their offering to Rocket Wash carwashes, The Dish Restaurant, Blue Badger Bar & Grill, Racine PETRO and TA Truck Service.

The Willkomms are committed to providing quality products, outstanding service and do everything with pride.

