 Financing Your Next Equipment Purchase in a High-Rate Environment - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Sponsored Content

Financing Your Next Equipment Purchase in a High-Rate Environment

Nick Dervenis
By Nick Dervenis

Sponsored by Blue Bridge Financial

Just 365 days ago, money was significantly cheaper than it is today. The federal funds effective rate was teasing zero, at 0.08% in February of 2022 and only 0.33% in April of 2022. Hesitancy to borrow, whether in mortgages, auto loans, or equipment financing, was virtually nonexistent. Just 12 months later, the federal funds effective rate is above 4.5%, and we are facing unprecedented economic conditions. Drastic inflation, major bank failures, inconsistent equipment prices, and high interest rates; have deterred consumers and small businesses from making significant investments in fear of over-extending themselves. Rates are high, and economists believe they will remain high for at least another year. However, the wash and detailing industry grew coming out of the pandemic, and experts believe it will continue to do so at a rate of 5-7% per year. So, what does that mean for a growing business in this space? It is more important than ever to have a trusted equipment finance partner to support your growth.

The risk and portfolio management teams at Blue Bridge Financial, Inc. came together and identified 3 key characteristics and offerings that you should be looking for when financing your next equipment purchase.

1. Set a monthly budget and utilize a lender who will work within that budget!

Before buying a new piece of equipment, it is crucial to consider how much revenue you expect to generate from that equipment, and this will enable you to determine how much you are comfortable spending on the equipment each month. Blue Bridge Financials’ goal is to support business growth, which is why the aim is to issue an approval for the customer that fits within their monthly payment budget.

2. Utilize pre-approvals and secure your rate ASAP!

The rate environment may seem tough to navigate now, but many experts believe rates could continue to increase throughout this year. That means it is important to get your financing approval as soon as you are considering adding equipment. At Blue Bridge Financial, approvals are good for 60 days, so you can lock in your rate now and be immune to further rate hikes during that time. This also gives you the opportunity to shop around for the perfect piece of equipment!

3. Take advantage of early buyout programs.

Unlike in the auto and mortgage industries, refinancing an equipment loan for your business can be daunting, and sometimes near impossible. Fortunately, many lenders offer early buyout programs, giving you the opportunity to pay off your loan early at a discounted interest rate. Blue Bridge Financial offers a 5-4-3-2-1 structured buyout; the longer you pay the higher discount you get!

Although a high-rate environment can be a scary time to invest in your company’s growth, there are ways to mitigate the risks. Always be prepared with a budget, and make sure your finance company is willing to work to get the best deal for you! Please feel free to reach out to Blue Bridge Financial to discuss your equipment loan options and continue growing your business!

Sponsored by Blue Bridge Financial.

You May Also Like

Quickjack, portable lifts
Blogs

Extrutech Plastics Inc. celebrates 30 years

The company has provided quality, easy to clean surface solutions since 1992.

Avatar
By Extrutech Plastics Inc.

In the last 30 years, Extrutech Plastics Inc. (EPI) has grown from a single extrusion line, making vinyl window profiles and tubing for central vacuum systems, to now manufacturing plastic wall and ceiling panels, concrete forms, doors and other construction components for food processing, agricultural, carwashes and truck washes, pharmaceutical, animal health, cannabis production and many other industries throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Read Full Article

More Sponsored Content Posts
Young to the industry: How to grow a carwash

Ryan Zuercher and Matthew Lapolice of Mark VII give insights on their careers in the carwash industry.

By Matthew Lapolice and Ryan Zuercher
Buying Groups provide value and improve profitability

Using collective purchasing power, buying groups help businesses save and grow.

By N1 Buying Group
Chasing the dream, not the competition

Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Burk boosts his career by trying to not focus on the competition.

By Brandon Burk
The carwash business gets in your blood

Mark VII’s Larry McCarty shares sales success tips.

By Larry McCarty

Other Posts

How to start a carwash in 2023

This article will guide you through the essential steps needed to start a carwash, from conducting market research and developing a business plan to acquiring equipment, hiring staff, and marketing your business.

By Chelsea Cook
WashMetrix promises actionable business intelligence for carwashes

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas — WashMetrix integrates with all major point-of-sale and accounting systems to display a consolidated view of an operator’s true financials.

By PCD Staff
Driven Brands reports record year of revenue, profitability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands delivered revenue of $2.0 billion, up 39% versus the prior year.

By PCD Staff
Tips for managing your finances as a carwash owner

Ways to maximize your money as a carwash business owner by Dr. Enoch Omololu.

By Enoch Omololu