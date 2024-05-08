ZIPS Car Wash celebrates over 40,000 teachers and nurses

PLANO, Texas —ZIPS Car Wash announced in a press release its support of 27,850 teachers at over 440 schools across 19 states to collectively celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Day on May 7.

ZIPS has visited schools for weeks to distribute free air fresheners, free carwash coupon cards and breakroom posters to teachers across the country.

National Nurses Appreciation Day falls within the same week, and the ZIPS team has visited 50 medical facilities in the last month to encourage and celebrate nurses across 19 states with 14,500 free “In my Nursing Era” air fresheners and coupon cards.

“Individuals serving as teachers and nurses help shape and impact all aspects of a community, and we want every teacher and nurse to know how much we appreciate the sacrifices they make to better the cities and towns we serve,” said Gene Dinkens, CEO, ZIPS Car Wash. “This is such a small way for us to thank them, but it’s imperative for them to know their efforts are not forgotten.”

Even if a ZIPS package wasn’t delivered to your school, local teachers can still benefit from the ZIPS offer and enjoy a $5 pro wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash or Rocket Express location across the country with wash code 7652.

Nurses can do the same with their unique wash code, 3687, through Sunday, May 19 at any participating ZIPS Car Wash or Rocket Express Car Wash.

Rocket Express is part of the ZIPS family of brands and includes their most westward locations in Idaho and Utah.

In 2024, ZIPS will give away more than 20,000 FREE Washes through the ZIPS app available for download from Google Play and the App Store, at local events, game day activations on major university campuses, and more as part of their 20th Anniversary celebration.

By ZIPS’ anniversary, June 4, ZIPS new $5 light wash will be available at participating ZIPS locations across the country as a nod to the brand’s history and growth over the last 20 years.