 Ziebart recognizes franchise owners for year of excellence

TROY, Mich. — Amidst 65th anniversary celebrations, automotive aftermarket leader awards stores and individuals for significant achievements.

By Kyle Alexander
TROY, Mich. — As Ziebart marks 65 years of providing premium automotive appearance and protection services, the brand honored its top-performing franchise owners and stores at its highly-anticipated 2023 Franchise Owner Celebration in Jamaica, stated a press release.

The conference, attended by Ziebart franchise owners and corporate executives, provided a platform to celebrate significant achievements and milestones while upholding Ziebart’s longstanding promise to continually support its franchise owners.

Among those recognized for providing exceptional services was Morgantown, West Virginia owner Nick Lambie, who received the coveted Dealer of the Year award, underscoring what’s already been an impressive year for him:

  • In January, Lambie and his brother announced plans for expansion, with a second store now in development in Washington, Pennsylvania.
  • In February, the International Franchise Association (IFA) recognized Lambie as a 2023 Franchisee of the Year.
  • As an Air Force Veteran, Lambie was a driving force behind Ziebart’s 2024 initiative to donate to Mission 22 – a national veteran non-profit organization that provides support to veterans and their families.

“As a Ziebart franchise owner, I am incredibly honored to be recognized amongst the best in our network at this year’s annual conference,” Lambie said. “Between the unwavering passion seen across the Ziebart network and their true dedication to supporting and guiding franchise owners to success, I’m proud to be part of the Ziebart franchise family.”

While Ziebart marks 65 years of service this year, several franchise stores were also celebrated for their own milestone achievements.

Among those, Joe Walsh Hanley, Jr., whose store in Hilo, Hawaii celebrates 50 Years of Service this year.

This prestigious accolade is a testament to Hanley’s resilience, innovation and continuous pursuit of excellence, embodying the spirit of Ziebart’s legacy of quality and service for the past 50 years.

“It’s truly inspiring to see one of our distinguished franchise owners reach the impressive milestone of 50 years of service, a longevity that reflects not only on Joe’s strong dedication to our brand, but also his unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations,” said Thomas A. Wolfe, president and CEO of Ziebart. “We are always proud of the hard work and remarkable achievements of our franchise owners. With this year being particularly significant as we celebrate 65 years of protecting and defending vehicles, we’re eager to see what more our franchise system can accomplish in the years to come.”

This year’s New Dealer of the Year award went to Mike Drizake, who opened his Ziebart franchise location in Triadelphia, West Virginia in February 2023.

In just one year of operation, the award recognizes Drizake’s outstanding performance early in his franchising journey with Ziebart.

Matt Steiner was awarded Corporately Owned Store Manager of the Year, celebrating his consistent efforts to going above and beyond to drive success, foster teamwork and uphold the highest standards of customer service at his store in Fridley, Minnesota.

Two stores were honored with the Outstanding Customer Service award for achieving significant high-mark ratings and reviews from customers: Dennis Ahearn of Ottawa, Illinois, and Autumn Dougherty of McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

