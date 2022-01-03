Get the membership ball rolling

The benefits of implementing and then growing an unlimited wash club program are undeniable. For carwash operators, these plans help produce a predictable monthly revenue stream, regardless of such factors as poor weather conditions. For customers, it’s all about value because washing as many times as they’d like at one low, set price is an attractive lure to join membership.

As we have noted in recent issues of this publication, complete satisfaction for operators and customers is realized when the program is properly managed, top-end, reliable equipment is installed at the wash and customers use the plan often.

According to the Professional Carwashing Industry Report: Third Edition, found at Carwash.com, of all carwash types, 16% of survey respondents have 1,000 or more club members.

As noted in last month’s issue, in the article “How to get 10,000 members per site” by author and President of Brink Results, LLC, Steve Gaudreau, the majority of washes struggle to eclipse 2,000 members per site and very few are able to average 5,000 members per location.