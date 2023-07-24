Rinsed expands CRM to include both retail customers and members

NEW YORK — Rinsed has announced in a press release a new product expansion to their customer relationship management software to address the challenge of marketing to and engaging with retail washers (meaning non-members).

This expansion will empower carwashes to turn their retail customers into members at scale by allowing them to collect, segment and message their retail customers with the same level of automation and personalization as they can with their members, the release stated.

“Membership has been the rocketship propelling this industry forward for the last decade,” said Austin Esecson, CEO and co-founder of Rinsed. “But as a result of all of the focus on membership, the retail customer experience has largely been neglected. We continually hear from our customers that they wish they had the same set of tools to personalize every step of the retail journey that they do for memberships.”

Memberships have fueled the growth and profitability of the carwash industry, and as a result, operators and vendors have almost exclusively concentrated on solutions and strategies around memberships.

This has left carwashes with a lack of tools to give the retail side of the business a personalized experience.

“Retail has been very challenging for us because unlike membership, we don’t have great data of what the behavior of retail customers is,” said Summer Nunn, CMO of Magnolia Wash Holdings. “And we don’t have a great way to actually communicate and reach them because of that lack of data. So this is a step forward in figuring out how we actually unlock the potential of a large segment of customers that we have very little tools for today.”

Previously, carwashes could only communicate with retail customers via generic blast messages.

With Rinsed, carwashes can now send timely and relevant messages to their retail customers based on their purchase and wash history.

These new tools will help to continue to fuel membership and revenue growth for carwashes, the company said.

The Retail product expansion is currently available for Rinsed customers with DRB and Sonny’s point-of-sale systems; the features will be available for ICS, Micrologic and Washify customers in Q3.

Rinsed plans to continue to release new features that focus on helping carwashes understand and engage their retail customers better.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.rinsed.com.