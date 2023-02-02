 Improving your carwash business

Leveling Up Operations

Being a top-notch operator requires an investment in education.

By Rich DiPaolo

Welcome to another edition of Professional Carwashing & Detailing (PC&D) magazine. If you are new to our publication, we have produced a monthly print issue since 1976 and we have been online since 1996 at Carwash.com. If you are a returning reader, thank you for your ongoing support and for reading PC&D.

As we learned in the December issue, many smart, growing operators are shifting focus from overall number of locations to tunnel vision attention on quality of locations. While numerous sites in a region offer a convenience value statement to customers — and other benefits for operators — patrons will not return to a poor service.

Traditional customer service with a smile adds to the on-site experience, but smooth operations that produce a consistently clean car will win the day. That is easier said than done, especially when inexperienced owners and operators are learning on the job. 

In addition to being a regular reader of PC&D and free subscriber to Carwash.com’s newsletter and affiliated social media accounts, new investors and operators can also partner up with manufacturers that are also well equipped to help level up operations.  

The first opportunity this year to see all of our industry’s great suppliers is at the Southwest Car Wash Association’s (SCWA) 2023 Convention & EXPO, which is scheduled to take place this month on Feb. 22-24.

These conventions provide operators not only with exhibit hours to see new products and solutions, but also numerous educational sessions aimed at improving industry awareness and operations. And, there are many networking opportunities planned at these events as well. These shows are well worth the investment in your business, especially as competition tightens.

We will be handing out this issue at the SCWA convention from our booth. Please be sure to stop by as we will have other giveaways as well. If you are not currently a subscriber to PC&D or our popular Carwash eNews, you can also sign up for free at our booth. 

Thank you for reading and for your commitment to being a smooth operator. 

