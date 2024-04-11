Metro Express Car Wash to celebrate its 50th anniversary  

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash announced its 50th Anniversary Celebration in a press release.

To commemorate this milestone, Metro Express Car Wash is hosting a Coffee & Cars event on Saturday, June 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event will be at 8150 W Chinden Blvd., Garden City, Idaho, directly across from its Chinden location.

This celebration isn’t just about marking five decades in business.

It’s also a gesture of gratitude to the community and loyal patrons, stated the press release.

Attendees will enjoy complimentary food, drinks and giveaways.

The event will feature a stunning display of cool cars, providing a unique experience for car enthusiasts and families alike, continued the press release.

Event details

What: Metro Express Car Wash 50th Anniversary Coffee & Cars event

When: Saturday, June 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: 8150 W Chinden Blvd., Garden City, Idaho (across from the Chinden location)

Featuring: Refreshments, free giveaways and an exhibition of cool cars

In addition to celebrating Metro Express Car Wash’s history and achievements, this event will support the local community.

Metro Express Car Wash will be raising funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

“We’re incredibly honored to reach this significant milestone and give back to the community that has supported us,” said Bill Martin, CEO of Metro Express Car Wash. “This event is a reflection of our commitment to excellence, community engagement and the passion for cars that we all share. Join us in celebrating this special day and help us support these vital community organizations.”

The event is open to the public.

It’s an opportunity to mingle with fellow car enthusiasts, enjoy the community vibe and experience what has made Metro Express Car Wash a key player in the industry.