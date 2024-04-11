 Metro Express Car Wash to celebrate its 50th anniversary  

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Metro Express Car Wash to celebrate its 50th anniversary  

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The celebration will honor Metro Express Car Wash's history and support the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

Avatar
By Kyle Alexander
Kyle Alexander is the Multimedia Journalist of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Metro Express announces 2 new locations in Idaho

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Metro Express Car Wash announced its 50th Anniversary Celebration in a press release.

Related Articles

To commemorate this milestone, Metro Express Car Wash is hosting a Coffee & Cars event on Saturday, June 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The event will be at 8150 W Chinden Blvd., Garden City, Idaho, directly across from its Chinden location. 

This celebration isn’t just about marking five decades in business.

It’s also a gesture of gratitude to the community and loyal patrons, stated the press release.

Attendees will enjoy complimentary food, drinks and giveaways.

The event will feature a stunning display of cool cars, providing a unique experience for car enthusiasts and families alike, continued the press release. 

Event details 

What: Metro Express Car Wash 50th Anniversary Coffee & Cars event 
When: Saturday, June 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: 8150 W Chinden Blvd., Garden City, Idaho (across from the Chinden location) 
Featuring: Refreshments, free giveaways and an exhibition of cool cars 

In addition to celebrating Metro Express Car Wash’s history and achievements, this event will support the local community.

Metro Express Car Wash will be raising funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County.

“We’re incredibly honored to reach this significant milestone and give back to the community that has supported us,” said Bill Martin, CEO of Metro Express Car Wash. “This event is a reflection of our commitment to excellence, community engagement and the passion for cars that we all share. Join us in celebrating this special day and help us support these vital community organizations.” 

The event is open to the public.

It’s an opportunity to mingle with fellow car enthusiasts, enjoy the community vibe and experience what has made Metro Express Car Wash a key player in the industry. 

You May Also Like

Select Wash Tub locations now offering 2024 Fiesta medals for sale
ZIPS Car Wash Convos - Caitlyn Wurzburger
El Car Wash Guests participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge , took photos and videos with Miami HEAT dancers and Burnie, enjoyed free goodies and more.
Carwash News

Soapy Joe’s celebrates 9th Soapy Joe’s Day, aims to set new Guinness World Record

SAN DIEGO — The company’s mascot will aim to set the official Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute to commemorate National High Five Day.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
Cars line up for their free carwash during an annual Soapy Joe's Day celebration.

SAN DIEGO — Soapy Joe's Car Wash has announced April 18, 2024, as the ninth annual Soapy Joe's Day and will celebrate by offering the public free Magic Joe carwashes ($20 value).

The company aims to set a new Guinness World Record for most high fives by a mascot in one minute, the company said in a press release.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Metro Express celebrates 50 years with golden giveaway 

IDAHO/WASHINGTON/MONTANA — In appreciation of its loyal customers, Metro Express Car Wash is offering their premium carwash service for free.

By Rich DiPaolo
Metro Express golden giveaway
WhiteWater Express adds 4 locations in the Southwest

HOUSTON — The additions bring WhiteWater’s footprint to 55 locations in Texas and 14 locations in Louisiana.

By Rich DiPaolo
National Carwash Solutions unveils new facility in Barrie, Ontario

BARRIE, Ontario — The inauguration ceremony brought together key leaders from NCS, the Barrie mayor’s office and members of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce.

By Rich DiPaolo
National Carwash Solutions unveils new facility in Barrie, Ontario
ScrubaDub wins USA Today Top Workplaces Award for 2024

NATICK, Mass. — The Top Workplaces Award recognizes outstanding organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

By Rich DiPaolo
ScrubaDub wins USA Today Top Workplaces Award for 2024

Other Posts

ZIPS Car Wash launches Fundraising with Welcomemat Technology

PLANO, Texas — Through the platform, organizations set their time frame and goal amount and ZIPS will give 50% of each wash sold through their unique fundraiser event link as a weekly direct deposit to support their financial goals.

By Rich DiPaolo
Yoshi Mobility acquires Mobile Auto Concepts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MACi’s eco-conscious carwashes and on-site tire services will complement Yoshi Mobility’s mobility platform, the company said.

By Rich DiPaolo
Yoshi Mobility acquires Mobile Auto Concepts
Metro Express celebrates grand opening of Hayden, Idaho, location

HAYDEN, Idaho — The company announced a donation to a local charity that came from funds raised during the grand opening event.

By Rich DiPaolo
Metro Express celebrates grand opening of Hayden, Idaho, location
Autobell Car Wash debuts in Delaware with first double-tunnel location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new wash features two parallel, 90-foot tunnels: one utilizes a standard track conveyor, while the other incorporates a flat belt conveyor.

By Rich DiPaolo
Autobell Car Wash debuts in Delaware with first double-tunnel location