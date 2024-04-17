Three master detailers to be caretakers for vintage cars at car show

ENCINITAS, Calif. — According to a press release, three Master-certified automotive detailers from San Diego County prepped two vintage cars for a car show.

3D Car Care Master-certified detailer Jose Junco with High Performance Auto Detail in Encinitas/North San Diego County, California, Dr. Beasley Master-certified detailer Aldo Alba of ASAP Auto Detail in Rancho Bernardino/Poway, California, and Gloss-It Master-certified trainer Royer Horton of Got Detail in San Diego were at the Petersen Museum earlier this week.

They prepped a 1929 DuPont Model G Speedster and an $8.5 million 1937 Talbot-Lago T-150C SS ‘Goutte d’Eau’ l for the 3-day La Jolla Concours d’Elegance this weekend Friday-Sunday, April 19 through the 21.

The cars are now on their way to La Jolla where Jose, Aldo and Royer will take over their care for the show.

Since the Talbot-Lago is valued at an astounding $8.5 million, both cars will not be unveiled until 6 a.m. Sunday morning when they will go to a special exhibit prior to the Concours.

Jose, Aldo and Royer will be there to offer white glove care throughout the prestigious car show on Sunday, showing people how they maintain $85+ million cars.

All three detailers are dually certified by the international Detailing Association and certified by Master SONAX detailer Rigo Santana and his new Generation of Detailers Network.

They have worked with Santana and the SONAX Team on priceless automotive projects at the Petersen.

Junco spent two years on the 2017 and 2018 Air Force One Detailing Team at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

“I have been polishing paint on classic vehicles and historic airplanes for the past 10 years, and I never take the opportunity for granted,” said Junco. “I am always honored when I am invited to these events because it is more than I ever dreamed of doing when I first got into the business.”

In addition to Dr. Beasley’s, Alba has been detailing for the past decade and is also certified in master-level sanding, polishing, and finishing with Rupes USA.

“When I got into the detailing business, I never saw myself detailing and polishing multi-million-dollar machines,” said Alba. “They were something to gaze at from behind car show rope lines in a museum or at a car show, so I am thrilled to now stand inside those rope lines and keep them free from handprints, dew and other environmental fallout.”

Horton is a 25-year veteran detailer, paint correction specialist and interior perfectionist with a specialization in ceramic coatings installation.

For over seven years, he has trained detailing professionals in the application of ceramic coatings at SEMA in Las Vegas.

He said he recently developed a realization that exotic and classic cars are true works of art after training a team on a Pagani Huayra Roadster BC.

“I now have a much deeper appreciation for the need to preserve them and my gift at teaching others to do so,” said Horton. “The La Jolla show is one of the most exotic on the Concours d’Elegance circuit and with the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop, making these iconic vehicles glisten in the sunlight is what I do for a living. It is a truly exciting opportunity for me.”

The ‘29 Speedster had 125-horsepower straight-eight engines that topped out at a whopping 100 mph.



1929 DuPont Model G Speedster

It sold for $5,335 new and was built from Merrimac of Massachusetts aluminum, featuring a one-piece fender and running board along its sides.

The Talbot ‘Goutte d’Eau’, also known as the “teardrop,” was designed during the art deco era and was considered “rolling sculpture.”



1937 Talbot-Lago T-150C SS ‘Goutte d’Eau’

It too featured aluminum bodywork and made its debut at the Paris-Nice Criterium de Tourism in 1937.