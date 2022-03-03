It seems every day lately we wake up to a completely different world. Wars have broken out and gas prices are surging. Inflation is at a 40-year high, car dealerships have almost no inventory and store shelves are empty. Supply chain issues are hitting every industry hard — ours is no exception.

Click Here to Read More

Every time I think things can’t get any stranger, they do, and the folks in Washington seem to be oblivious to it all. It seems their answer to everything is to just continue to print money and we’ll deal with the consequences later. At some point, you must pay the piper, it appears that time is now. For most working families, while they may be earning slightly more, their dollars are worth less causing a strain on their budgets.

As budgets tighten to purchase necessities, luxury items are usually the first items cut — haircuts, gym memberships, eating out, etc.

Notice I didn’t say carwashes.

I’m sure quite a few of you remember the deep recession back in 2008. It was tough. From a manufacturer’s standpoint, we saw owners shelve new wash projects to the uncertainty and we also saw owners jump at the opportunity to buy real estate at close to a steal. But over the course of the correction, we saw wash volumes around the country staying strong and in a lot of areas increasing. How could this be? Why would people be spending on their vehicles when money was so tight and unemployment surging?